Black Friday was an incredible event in FIFA 23, with a host of content being released to keep fans entertained and engaged throughout the duration of the event. However, with so many objectives, packs, and SBCs being released in the game, there were bound to be several hits and misses.

In this context, the latest 86+ FUT Hero or World Cup Hero SBC seems to have divided FUT fans, and they have expressed their opinions on social media. While some believe that the SBC is rather fairly priced, others have questioned the pack weight allotted to the SBC.

The 86+ FUT Hero or World Cup Hero SBC has caused quite the stir amongst FIFA 23 fans on Twitter

As is the case every time new content is released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, fans have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions. FUT Heroes and World Cup Heroes are amongst the most coveted cards due to their in-game viability and ability to link several players and provide chemistry. Naturally, this would make the Hero SBC an enticing proposition for any FUT enthusiast.

The SBC comes at a hefty cost in FIFA 23. It costs around 150,000 FUT coins to complete, and is repeatable for up to three attempts over the course of the week. Both the price of the Challenge and the apparently skewed pack probabilities have caused commotion on social media, with fans sharing their pack pulls and wondering whether there has been a mistake on EA's part.

The primary concern when it comes to this SBC is the fact that World Cup Heroes, which are more desirable and expensive than the regular base versions, are rather hard to obtain from the pack, with many fans echoing this opinion on Twitter.

FTTAM MORGAN @FTTAMMorgan



I swear the World Cup ones are impossible to get, not seen a single one packed show me yours below



I swear the World Cup ones are impossible to get, not seen a single one packed show me yours below

#fifa #fut23 #awful

According to many FUT fans, yesterday was a slow day for content in general. While there have been a decent number of SBCs released in the game, gamers are unhappy with the value and quality of these challenges.

Paul Haswell @PaulHaswell83

Mini release players are bang average and busquets isn't even lengthy



Hero sbc is overpriced and LACED with non world cup heroes.

Mini release players are bang average and busquets isn't even lengthy

Hero sbc is overpriced and LACED with non world cup heroes.

You are so out of touch with the power curve and game it's unreal.

One Twitter user in particular shared their overall experience with these FUT Hero or World Cup Hero SBC packs, as they completed the SBC three times and were not too pleased with the results.

A94Reynolds @A94Reynolds



Base Kewell... OK 🤷‍♂️

Duplicate Base Cordoba

Duplicate Base Kewell 🤬



There is scores of heroes, and I pack the ONLY two which I own.



What a waste. Clubs empty, so many specials gone. Joke.



Base Kewell... OK 🤷‍♂️

Duplicate Base Cordoba

Duplicate Base Kewell 🤬

There is scores of heroes, and I pack the ONLY two which I own.

What a waste. Clubs empty, so many specials gone. Joke.

#FUT23 #FIFA23

The painful experiences of some players can often be a learning experience for others, as was the case with this fan on Twitter. Clearly, they have become disillusioned with the pack's odds and have decided against completing such SBCs.

td @topdoog11 86+ Fut hero or Fifa world cup hero SBC is out

150K coins or fodder getting empty for peter Crouch nah EA y'all can't fool me ever again

However, it was not all doom and gloom on social media, as several fans were able to obtain overpowered meta cards to add to their squads in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This fan in particular packed one of the best defenders in FIFA 23, and even though they were unable to obtain his World Cup version, it was still a massive win for them.

MFC_Luke @Luke_Boro23 Hero Sbc was a W I’d say Hero Sbc was a W I’d say https://t.co/OnXLuOQKMT

With the Black Friday festivities coming to an end in FIFA 23, it's safe to say that the event has been a success overall. Fans have been treated to a wide variety of SBCs and objectives, and will be hoping this level of content continues throughout the course of the ongoing World Cup.

