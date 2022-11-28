FIFA 23 86+ FUT Hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC: Complete list of all the available rewards in Ultimate Team

The FIFA 23 86+ FUT Hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC looks to be a very interesting addition made during the Black Friday period, and it will offer a chance for players to solidify their Ultimate Team squads. With that being said, the new challenge doesn't include all the special cards that have been released so far.

This is due to the conditions that have been put on the challenge by EA Sports. It's perhaps for the best that the card players will get will have at least an 86 overall. This can at least ensure that players will have a better chance of getting their money's worth in the game.

Let's take a look at the complete list of cards that could be a part of the 86+ FUT Hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC. While the final reward in FIFA 23 will be completely random, knowing all possible options can help a player make the best decisions.

The FIFA 23 86+ FUT Hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC has a diverse reward pool that includes some great cards

There are mainly two types of cards that can be obtained by completing the 86+ FUT Hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC in FIFA 23. The first ones are the standard FUT heroes, which were released earlier this year. The second one features the special FIFA World Cup versions, which are available for a limited period only.

The cards have been released in FIFA 23 as part of the World Cup festivities. Moreover, every card in the reward pool of the 86+ FUT Hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC is rated 86 or higher.

All FIFA 23 cards that could be obtained from the 86+ FUT Hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 86

Johan Capdevilla LB 86

Al Jaber ST 86

Jerzey Dudek GK 86

Sidney Govou ST 86

Park Ji-Sung LM 86

Dirk Kuyt CAM 86

Freddy Ljunberg LM 86

Landon Donovan CF 86

Aleksandr Mostovoi CAM 86

Robbie Keane ST 86

Ebi Smolarek ST 86

Jorge Campos GK 87

Yaya Toure CDM 87

Harry Kewell LW 87

Claudio Marchisio CM 87

Tomas Brolin LW 87

Ivan Cordoba CB 87

Joe Cole RW 87

Hidatoshi Nakata CAM 87

Diego Forlan ST 88

Javier Mascherano CB 88

Rafael Marquez CB 88

Diego Milito ST 88

Ricardo Carvalho CB 88

Mario Gomez ST 88

Antonio Di Natale ST 88

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 88

Lucio CB 89

Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89

Rudi Voller ST 89

Jurgen Koller CB 89

David Ginola LM 89

Abedi Pele CAM 89

Fernando Morientes ST 89

In addition to FUT Heroes, the FIFA World Cup Hero cards are also present. It should be noted that those rated 86 or higher are only available in the 86+ FUT Hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC.

Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 89)

Park Ji-sung (South Korea/Premier League, 87)

Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 89)

Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 88)

Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 88)

Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 89)

Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 89)

Peter Crouch (Premier League, 86)

Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 89)

Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 88)

Sidney Govou (France/Ligue 1, 87)

Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 88)

Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 88)

Saeed Al-Owairan (Saudi Arabia/SPL, 86)

Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 88)

Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 89)

Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 88)

Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 88)

Robbie Keane (Ireland, Premier League, 87)

Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 88)

Sami Al-Jaber (Saudi Arabia/MBS Pro League, 87)

Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Clint Dempsey (USA/MLS, 86)

Rudi Voller (Germany/Serie A, 91)

Diego Forlan (Uruguay/La Liga, 91)

Jean Pierre-Papin (France/Ligue 1, 90)

Lucio (Brazil/Bundersliga, 90)

Jurgen Koller (Germany/Bundesliga, 90)

Fernando Morientes (Spain/La Liga, 90)

The 86+ FUT Hero or FIFA World Cup Hero SBC has a vast pool of cards to reward FIFA 23 players. The valuation of some of these cards is far greater than the rest.

