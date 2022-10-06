Need for Speed 2022 title, gameplay screenshots, and more leaked ahead of the game's reveal

Electronic Arts will finally be unveiling the next chapter of the iconic Need for Speed series in less than 24 hours, but it seems that vital information related to the game has already been leaked online. This included gameplay screenshots, the game's title, and even a potential release date.

The leaks come from a listing of the game on Japanese retailer Neowing's website. The website's assets related to the upcoming Need for Speed title basically confirm all recent rumors about the game's potential title, visual esthetics, and even the setting.

While EA is yet to respond to any of these leaks or confirm their authenticity, it seems very likely that the listing and all the information displayed about the game is from its final retail version.

Fortunately, fans do not have to wait that long to get official confirmation about the new Need for Speed game. EA will be hosting a digital showcase for the upcoming arcade racing title later today, giving players a glimpse at the next generation of the NFS franchise.

Need for Speed 2022 leaks give players a first look at the game's art style and setting even before the official announcement

Based on the leaked screenshots, the upcoming game is titled Need for Speed Unbound, which may not be a surprise for fans who have been following earlier updates and leaks of the game. It also seems to feature an anime-like art style combined with ultra-photorealistic graphics, courtesy of EA's propretiary Frostbite engine, which has powered most NFS games since 2013's Rivals.

it is to be noted that the game's listing on the Japanese website Neowing, at the time of writing this article, has been taken down and shows a "Page not found error" if one tries to search for it.

Additional information about the game hints towards its setting as well as a potential release date of December 2, 2022. The accompanying blurb for the game's listing stated that the new NFS game is set in a fictionalized rendition of the city of Chicago, known in-game as Lake Shore City.

The description also states that the game will feature an extensive customization system with a new toolkit full of energetic visuals and sound effects, including Burst Nitrous, a new boost element for dizzying speed as well as 'unique wrap cut-out items' for vehicles. It also boasts a contemporary hip-hop soundtrack to go with its anime-punk theme, including select tracks from artists like A$AP Rocky and AWGE.

This year's Need for Speed title is being helmed by Criterion Games, who previously worked on a few NFS projects, namely the phenomenal 2010's Hot Pursuit and 2012's Most Wanted. Besides NFS titles, the studio is best known for their stellar arcade racing series, Burnout.

The last few games in the series were developed by the now defunct Ghost Games, that did not see much success with the 2015 Need for Speed and Payback. The same team did tremendously well with their last game, NFS Heat, which is arguably one of the best modern arcade racing games out there.

The Need for Speed games are much more about self-expression than any other racing game. Apart from the incredible arcade driving physics, the series is known for its in-depth customization systems, which offer players a plethora of options, ranging from paint types for individual parts of a car to suspension height and type, front and rear cambers and even exhaust sounds.

Based on the leaks, it seems like Criterion will be expanding on the already robust customization system of previous NFS titles, and will be adding their own flair to it, with new body wraps and sound effects.

Need for Speed 2022 is being developed exclusively for current-generation consoles and PCs, ditching last-generation hardware like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, giving the developers more legroom to flex their creative muscles while making the game look its best without having to compensate for aging console hardware.

While EA and Criterion games have not provided much official information about the game, fans will not have to wait too long for an update regarding the next NFS game, as all will be revealed in the upcoming announcement and showcase event. Interested players can watch it online on Need for Speed's official YouTube channel today at 8:00 am PT or 5:00 pm CEST.

