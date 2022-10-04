Need for Speed (NFS) 2022 reveal: When to watch, where, and more

A new Need for Speed title has recently been teased, with the confirmation of a reveal date. The official NFS website has a countdown for the reveal taking place on October 6.

Potential viewers can set a reminder to avoid missing the announcement on the website and the franchise's official YouTube channel.

Rumors and speculation regarding the upcoming Need for Speed title have dominated the internet.

EA and Criterion Games are set to reveal the next Need for Speed title

The franchise's most recent NFS entry, not including remakes or remasters, was Heat in 2019. Prior to that, there have been 23 other NFS mainline titles with several spin-offs, Hot Wheels toys, and a film adaption in 2014.

It's safe to say that NFS is one of the most popular racing franchises in gaming history. Since 2010, it has been in the hands of Criterion Games, the developers behind the Burnout franchise.

Along with publisher Electronic Arts, Criterion Games is ready to release more details regarding the upcoming Need for Speed. A video reveal is coming that may indicate a title.

Reveal date

The reveal will take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022. It will go live at 5 pm CEST, which corresponds to 8 am PT or 11 am ET. A notification can be set so potential players know exactly when it goes live.

How to watch?

It appears that the only way to watch the reveal is through the official Need for Speed YouTube channel. The game's Twitter account has shared a link to the YouTube video.

Choosing to "Set a Reminder" on its website sends fans to the YouTube video as well. Viewers can click on the bell that says "Notify Me" to be informed when the video will arrive.

Rumored title and more

A prominent Twitter account in the gaming space is Wario64. Over a million followers see constant gaming deals, news about upcoming titles, and rumors that put them on the edge of their seats.

Wario64 @Wario64 the new Need for Speed game is titled Unbound (art leaked from EA's own website) the new Need for Speed game is titled Unbound (art leaked from EA's own website) https://t.co/ndjbJ3eS1L

With the new Need for Speed, several rumors have come out stating it could still see a release in 2022. A possible name has also been discovered because of a now removed listing on EA's official website.

It is believed to be titled NFS: Unbound with its art centered around a green color scheme. This was followed by several other NFS entries receiving reworked assets to match the green color.

Wario64 @Wario64 EA has also changed some assets for their previous Need for Speed games to match the new NFS art/color scheme EA has also changed some assets for their previous Need for Speed games to match the new NFS art/color scheme https://t.co/7Cte1EYgTs

Stay tuned to the NFS YouTube channel to see if the speculation is true. Regardless of a title announcement, fans are hyped for an NFS game for the current generation of consoles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far