How big is The Crew Motorfest map? Size and locations explored

The Crew Motorfest's release is still some time away, and fans must patiently wait till September 2023. Ubisoft has commenced a beta test that allows players to test the early offerings. So far, the developers have provided insights into certain exciting elements, and the map will certainly be a matter of great intrigue. After all, the new map design seems smaller than what's available in the first two titles of The Crew series.

That said, it doesn't necessarily mean that the new playable region in The Crew Motorfest will be dull. If anything, a recent dev stream showcased certain things that players will be able to find. As already informed by the developers, the new game will be taking place on the fictional island of Ohau.

The Crew Motorfest map region

Ohau is a clear inspiration from Hawaii, and based on scenes from the beta, Ubisoft Ivory Tower has managed to do a great job. The new map is a major far cry from the urban city centers, which are there in The Crew 1 and 2. If anything, the change of scene feels refreshing, and it could infuse new life into the popular franchise.

The smaller size in raw stats might not matter in the actual game. The recreations of the scenery look much better, thanks to the better hardware of current times. The whole map appears to be divided into separate regions, and players will be able to explore freely between them.

While it's hard to say precisely how big the map is, it's safe to assume that the available region will be larger than what's available in Forza Horizon 5.

Main points of interest on The Crew Motorfest map

If the game's name isn't indicative enough, everything revolves around the Motorfest. This will be the significant point of attraction from where players can explore, participate in events, and win different rewards. Players can also witness various billboards, banners, and more themes around the festival.

The festival will be a common area for players to interact virtually, and plenty of events will be planned. However, the remaining area of the Ohau map has remained limited. Thanks to the beta, players will be able to experience more than what was shown on the developer stream in the early parts of July.

It's worth noting that some parts of the game's world and visuals could change from what's available in the beta. Hence, readers must wait for the full launch in September 2023 before drawing any conclusions. The final release of The Crew Motorfest will also better indicate what kind of exploration system will be implemented into the game.