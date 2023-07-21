Best The Crew Motorfest closed beta graphics settings for Steam Deck

The Crew Motorfest is just around the corner. It is shaping up to be a solid third entry to the arcade racing series from Ubisoft. The game has already entered a closed beta stage, and those with an invite can start playing the title right away. The game is playable on the Valve handheld Steam Deck. Do note that the game isn't available on Steam, so players must rely on some workarounds to get the game up and running.
Let's go over how to play the game on the handheld gaming machine and the best graphics settings for the console.
How to play Crew Motorfest on Steam Deck?
The Crew Motorfest is available on Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store. Thus, to play the game, players must download it via any of these storefronts.
To set up Ubisoft Connect, the developers' official storefront for the game, follow our detailed guide for downloading and installing the same. Once done, launch the desktop client.
From the launcher, search for The Crew Motorfest. Once the download is completed, you can start playing the game.
Best The Crew Motorsport graphics settings for 30 FPS on Steam Deck
The Crew Motorfest runs at 30 FPS on the Steam Deck with a mix of high and medium settings applied. The closed beta is locked to a maximum of 60 FPS, which can be a bummer for some but is enough for a decent experience in the title.
The best settings for the Steam Deck are as follows:
General
- Video adapter: Primary video card
- Display: Primary display
- Window mode: Borderless
- Window size: 1280 x 800
- Render scale: 1.00
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- V-sync: Off
- Framerate lock: 30
Quality
- Video preset: Custom
- Texture filtering: High
- Shadows: High
- Geometry: High
- Vegetation: High
- Environment: Medium
- Terrain: High
- Volumetric FX: Medium
- Depth of field: Medium
- Motion blur: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflection: Medium
Image calibration
- Dynamic range: sRGB
- SDR settings
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- Gamma: As per your preference
HDR settings
- HDR black point: 100
- HDR white point: 0
- HDR brightness: 20
Best The Crew Motorfest graphics settings for 60 FPS on Steam Deck
Getting 60 FPS in The Crew Motorfest is possible if gamers are willing to sacrifice the visual fidelity. The game still looks pretty decent on the Valve handheld. Thus, the experience won't be remarkably worse.
The best video settings for a 60 FPS experience on the console are as follows:
General
- Video adapter: Primary video card
- Display: Primary display
- Window mode: Borderless
- Window size: 1280 x 800
- Render scale: 1.00
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- V-sync: Off
- Framerate lock: 60
Quality
- Video preset: Custom
- Texture filtering: Medium
- Shadows: Medium
- Geometry: Medium
- Vegetation: Low
- Environment: Medium
- Terrain: Medium
- Volumetric FX: Low
- Depth of field: Low
- Motion blur: Low
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflection: Low
Image calibration
- Dynamic range: sRGB
- SDR settings
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- Gamma
- HDR settings
- HDR black point: 100
- HDR white point: 0
- HDR brightness: 20
Overall, the latest racing game from Ubisoft isn't the most demanding title to have been released so far this year. The Steam Deck has been an absolute delight, even for some of the most demanding titles. Thus, the experience will be pretty good in the title.