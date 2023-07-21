Best The Crew Motorfest closed beta graphics settings for Steam Deck

The Crew Motorfest is just around the corner. It is shaping up to be a solid third entry to the arcade racing series from Ubisoft. The game has already entered a closed beta stage, and those with an invite can start playing the title right away. The game is playable on the Valve handheld Steam Deck. Do note that the game isn't available on Steam, so players must rely on some workarounds to get the game up and running.

Let's go over how to play the game on the handheld gaming machine and the best graphics settings for the console.

How to play Crew Motorfest on Steam Deck?

The Crew Motorfest is available on Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store. Thus, to play the game, players must download it via any of these storefronts.

To set up Ubisoft Connect, the developers' official storefront for the game, follow our detailed guide for downloading and installing the same. Once done, launch the desktop client.

From the launcher, search for The Crew Motorfest. Once the download is completed, you can start playing the game.

Best The Crew Motorsport graphics settings for 30 FPS on Steam Deck

The Crew Motorfest runs at 30 FPS on the Steam Deck with a mix of high and medium settings applied. The closed beta is locked to a maximum of 60 FPS, which can be a bummer for some but is enough for a decent experience in the title.

The best settings for the Steam Deck are as follows:

General

Video adapter: Primary video card

Primary video card Display: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Window size: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Render scale: 1.00

1.00 Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA V-sync: Off

Off Framerate lock: 30

Quality

Video preset: Custom

Custom Texture filtering: High

High Shadows: High

High Geometry: High

High Vegetation: High

High Environment: Medium

Medium Terrain: High

High Volumetric FX: Medium

Medium Depth of field: Medium

Medium Motion blur: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflection: Medium

Image calibration

Dynamic range: sRGB

sRGB SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma: As per your preference

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

Best The Crew Motorfest graphics settings for 60 FPS on Steam Deck

Getting 60 FPS in The Crew Motorfest is possible if gamers are willing to sacrifice the visual fidelity. The game still looks pretty decent on the Valve handheld. Thus, the experience won't be remarkably worse.

The best video settings for a 60 FPS experience on the console are as follows:

General

Video adapter: Primary video card

Primary video card Display: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Window size: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Render scale: 1.00

1.00 Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA V-sync: Off

Off Framerate lock: 60

Quality

Video preset: Custom

Custom Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Shadows: Medium

Medium Geometry: Medium

Medium Vegetation: Low

Low Environment: Medium

Medium Terrain: Medium

Medium Volumetric FX: Low

Low Depth of field: Low

Low Motion blur: Low

Low Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflection: Low

Image calibration

Dynamic range: sRGB

sRGB SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

Overall, the latest racing game from Ubisoft isn't the most demanding title to have been released so far this year. The Steam Deck has been an absolute delight, even for some of the most demanding titles. Thus, the experience will be pretty good in the title.