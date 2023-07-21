How to download Ubisoft Connect on Steam Deck?

Ubisoft Connect isn't officially supported on the Steam Deck. This is because, as the name implies, the Valve console is designed to play games from the company's official gaming device. However, gamers can resort to some workarounds to get Ubisoft's gaming client up and running on the device.

The process is a bit complex, however. To help gamers solve this problem, we will go over the detailed steps to set up and use the Ubisoft client on the handheld gaming console from Valve in this article.

Steps to download Ubisoft Connect on the Steam Deck

To download Ubisoft's official client, follow these steps:

Step 1. Switch the console to the Desktop Mode.

Step 2. Load up a browser and navigate to the Ubisoft Connect download page (a simple Google search will do). Download the installer. Don't install it just yet.

Step 3. Head over to the Steam Library. From here, we need to add Ubisoft Connect as a game. Click on "Add a Game" in the bottom left corner. From the menu that appears, choose "Add a non-Steam game."

Step 4. Choose browse and then navigate to the downloads folder. Click on UbisoftConnectInstaller.exe that just got downloaded. Then click on Open.

Step 5. Once done, you can see UbisoftConnectInstaller added as a game in the Steam library. Head over to it, then click on Settings→Properties.

Step 6. Navigate to the Compatibility tab. Then, check the box next to Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool. Choose Proton Experimental from the list of compatibility translation layers.

Step 7. You can now click on Play, and this will launch the installer. Let the app install.

Step 8. Uncheck Run Ubisoft Connect and hit Finish.

How to install Ubisoft Connect on the Steam Deck?

Follow these steps to install the Ubisoft client and launch it on the handheld console:

Step 1. Launch UbisoftConnectInstaller.exe from the Steam Library. Click on Settings → Properties.

Step 2. Head over to the Shortcut tab and click on Browse. Then navigate to the following path: /home/deck/.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/[numerical_identifier]/pfx/drive_c/users/streamuser/Desktop/Ubisoft Connect.lnk

Step 3. UbisoftConnect.lnk should now be added to your Steam Library. Navigate to it and head over to Properties → Compatibility. Check the box next to Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool. From the list, choose the latest version of Proton.

Step 4. Head back to Properties. Then, click on Browse. Navigate to Program Files (x86) → Ubisoft → Ubisoft Game Launcher. Scroll down and click on UbisoftConnect.lnk. Then click on Open. This will open the launcher.

Once you have downloaded and installed the Ubisoft client, you can launch it like any other game or app on the console. The process is straightforward from there on once you have taken the trouble and set the store up.