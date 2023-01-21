The recent Operation of Rainbow Six Siege has been the victim of a few minor bugs as many players are having a hard time queuing with their friends. Ubisoft's launcher, Ubisoft Connect, did not exactly receive positive feedback upon its launch. With that said, all online features, including inviting a friend to a party in Siege, sometimes get a bit difficult.

Ubisoft recently posted on their official Twitter addressing this issue and mentioning a few things regarding this subject. That being said, could there be another fix to these issues?

This article will go through the current situation of the Ubisoft Connect launcher and explore the issues.

How can one possibly fix the "Ubisoft Connect not displaying notifications" issue for Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege @Rainbow6Game



Check this thread for more information as we work to resolve the problem. We have been made aware of an issue impacting in-game notifications. Check this thread for more information as we work to resolve the problem. https://t.co/7WHLhqhsyC

Ubisoft features a plethora of online titles that can be played with friends. These include co-op titles like the Ghost Recon games and PvP titles such as Rainbow Six Siege. It is currently unknown if this Connect issue is only for Siege players or if other players are also facing it for other online titles.

While the developers have clearly mentioned that they are looking into this issue, readers can still try a few simple methods to see if it can be resolved for them if they desire. Mentioned below are a few tips one can try:

Restart Ubisoft Connect. While closing the software, ensure it is closed from Task Manager itself.

Clear cache and the temporary files. Resetting the Ubisoft Connect cache might help fix the problem.

Wait for a patch or fix by Ubisoft.

The first two tips are worth a try as they may help temporarily fix the invite issue. Many are also complaining that they are receiving a notification for the invite, but it's not showing up on the launcher. As a result, players are unable to accept invites.

What can be the possible reasons for this issue?

Invites are a crucial part of the game launcher. In online games, these invites help players form a squad and then queue together into a match. Not having access to invites essentially means one has to play alone.

Rainbow Six Siege has been through these issues various times in the past. Ubisoft constantly tries to fix these technical-sided problems, but more often than not, they stay in the game for a bit.

These problems became more frequent after Ubisoft tried to completely overhaul their launcher from Uplay to Connect in recent past months. With that being said, the new launcher also has its own perks.

Rainbow Six Siege players can wait for a few hours before this issue is fixed as Ubisoft has mentioned that they will constantly update the Twitter thread while exploring the accessibility problem.

Until then, readers can try out other Ubisoft titles from the launcher that do not require an online feature if they wish to play solo.

This invite notification problem has been one of the many issues the Rainbow Six Siege community has faced in Year 7 and 8. While Ubisoft is actively making choices to make the game bug-free and balanced, they are also struggling to keep the technical side of the game straight.

However, Operation Solar Raid is a significantly better update that Rainbow Six Siege has received in a long while.

