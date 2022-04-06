Ubisoft ends support for Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Just a few months after Ghost Recon Breakpoint was announced as the testing ground for Ubisoft Quartz, the game has ceased all updates. The NFT announcement wound up being highly controversial, leading to many negative feelings about the game.

In a recent tweet by the developers, it was revealed that no further updates will come for the game, but the servers will continue staying up.

After a rocky start and unfortunate NFT announcement, Ghost Recon Breakpoint to no longer receive updates

As per the community, one of the biggest downsides to Ghost Recon Breakpoint's launch was that it was trying to do far too much as a game. It tried to have an intense single-player story while also being an open-world game for multiplayer that featured the grind of PVP. It simply tried to do far too much, and the game came off as half-baked with different systems clashing with each other.

This made the game feel underwhelming and led to some fairly unhappy players and reviewers. However, the “Ghost” update did a lot to redeem the game in the eyes of its fans. Removing many of the looter shooter elements, the update brought back a lot of the tactical gameplay that fans loved about the game.

Unfortunately, the good feelings didn’t last. In December 2021, Ubisoft made the fateful “Ubisoft Quartz” reveal, which was an NFT platform for their games. The company claimed it would use energy-efficient technology for the platform, but the reveal was not met by a warm welcome. While some fans of NFTs were excited, a large portion of the community railed against the choice.

On April 5, 2022, the game's developers revealed that the final update to the game went live over the last four months, which was the Operation Motherland mode. The updates also featured a variety of 20th-anniversary outfits and Quartz items.

"We will continue to maintain our servers for both Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint and we truly hope you will continue to enjoy the game and have fun playing in solo or co-op with your friends."

Players who have invested their time playing the title can continue playing the game, but there will be no further updates. The developers thanked their audience for the two years of fun in the game across its 11 updates but have ended all further development for the game.

There is no telling if the company is going to continue its NFT experiments going forward, but the first game to be a platform for Ubisoft Quartz wound up ceasing services just a few months after the reveal.

