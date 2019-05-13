Ghost Recon Breakpoint News: New title is the next big project to be added to the Epic Games Store

Greg Bush FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 13 May 2019, 06:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The latest installment in the Ghost Recon series is "ghosting" Steam

Ghost Recon Breakpoint was announced last week, giving us the eleventh title in the series. It will be an open world tactical shooter set in the world of Aurora and promises to be one of the largest worlds that we've seen from the series.

At launch, it will feature four character classes, with more being brought out post-launch. You'll also be able to change classes in-game. It's set to be a fantastic third-person shooter, and will hopefully give players a great PvP experience as well as a gripping story where Nomad and the Ghost Recon team will have to track down and eliminate former Ghost gone rogue Cole D. Walker and his group of soldiers dubbed the Wolves.

Fans of Ghost Recon Wildlands are surely going to be champing at the bit for the new title. However, PC players will have an important decision to make. While Wildlands was on Steam, Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be an Epic Games Store exclusive.

Ubisoft made the announcement last week, though no reason for the move was given. This isn't the first time that the company has decided to work with Epic, however. In fact, their past two games, The Division 2 and Anno 1800 also avoided Steam altogether, moving onto the Epic Games Store.

That being said, if you picked up their previous titles through Uplay, fear not, as Ghost Recon Breakpoint will launch there as well. And considering Ubisoft titles have to launch through Uplay regardless of if they're on the Steam launcher or not, it will at least keep Ubisoft libraries together for players.

Epic's Tim Sweeney offered Steam a chance last month to get the new store to back off of exclusives. Basically, if the Steam store committed to a "permanent 88% revenue share" for all developers and publishers, they'd happily "retreat from exclusives." With another big title heading to the Epic Games Store, one has to wonder if they're debating that option. At this point, losing Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Borderlands 3, Metro Exodus, and other big titles may force their hand.