×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ghost Recon Breakpoint News: New title is the next big project to be added to the Epic Games Store

Greg Bush
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
11   //    13 May 2019, 06:39 IST

The latest installment in the Ghost Recon series is
The latest installment in the Ghost Recon series is "ghosting" Steam

Ghost Recon Breakpoint was announced last week, giving us the eleventh title in the series. It will be an open world tactical shooter set in the world of Aurora and promises to be one of the largest worlds that we've seen from the series.

At launch, it will feature four character classes, with more being brought out post-launch. You'll also be able to change classes in-game. It's set to be a fantastic third-person shooter, and will hopefully give players a great PvP experience as well as a gripping story where Nomad and the Ghost Recon team will have to track down and eliminate former Ghost gone rogue Cole D. Walker and his group of soldiers dubbed the Wolves.

Fans of Ghost Recon Wildlands are surely going to be champing at the bit for the new title. However, PC players will have an important decision to make. While Wildlands was on Steam, Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be an Epic Games Store exclusive.

Ubisoft made the announcement last week, though no reason for the move was given. This isn't the first time that the company has decided to work with Epic, however. In fact, their past two games, The Division 2 and Anno 1800 also avoided Steam altogether, moving onto the Epic Games Store.

That being said, if you picked up their previous titles through Uplay, fear not, as Ghost Recon Breakpoint will launch there as well. And considering Ubisoft titles have to launch through Uplay regardless of if they're on the Steam launcher or not, it will at least keep Ubisoft libraries together for players.

Epic's Tim Sweeney offered Steam a chance last month to get the new store to back off of exclusives. Basically, if the Steam store committed to a "permanent 88% revenue share" for all developers and publishers, they'd happily "retreat from exclusives." With another big title heading to the Epic Games Store, one has to wonder if they're debating that option. At this point, losing Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Borderlands 3, Metro Exodus, and other big titles may force their hand.

Tags:
Steam Sale Borderlands 3
Advertisement
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint revealed, Ubisoft's Tactical Shooter MMO Game? Release date and more
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Upcoming/Released Videogame Titles In Epic Games Store
RELATED STORY
PS4 Games: Top PS4 Exclusive Videogame Titles Which You Should Play Before PS5 Release
RELATED STORY
Transistor Is Available For Free On Epic Game Store
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Epic Games Store Exclusives will not be forever, according to the chief
RELATED STORY
The Witness is Epic Games Store's next free game
RELATED STORY
Axiom Verge is Now Available For Free on Epic Games Store
RELATED STORY
Borderlands 3 News: Launch date revealed, could be an Epic Games Store Exclusive
RELATED STORY
Next free game from Epic Store revealed
RELATED STORY
Epic Games Store on PC might have a small security breach
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us