Rainbow Six Siege "freezing issue": How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Year 8 for Rainbow Six Siege began on a fairly normal note as Y7S4 continues to progress with its newest map and Operator. Like every other multiplayer game, Siege is also prone to technical issues that can hamper the overall gaming experience.

A freezing and stuttering issue has recently surfaced, with many players struggling to maintain decent performance on their systems, especially on PC. This could be due to various reasons related to the game's system requirements itself, or a technical issue that could potentially be resolved by simpler methods.

This article will explore the freezing and stuttering issues for Rainbow Six Siege, while also providing a few solutions on how to possibly fix them.

How to stop Rainbow Six Siege from freezing every few seconds

Before looking at solutions, players may wish to understand the different causes of the game freezing or stuttering frequently. One of the most common reasons for Rainbow Six Siege freezing is high CPU usage. Here's how you can detect high CPU usage after running Siege:

Press Ctrl+Alt+Del on your Keyboard and then navigate to Task Manager.

Upon opening Task Manager, you'll be able to see your computer's CPU, Memory, Network, and Power Usage at the top.

Try checking to see if the CPU percentage touches 100% while running Siege.

If yes, your computer is struggling to relay new information while the game is running, thereby causing frequent stutters and freezes.

To fix this heavy CPU utilization, players can try out this simple method that may help them run Siege without freezing. Here's what they need to do:

After launching Rainbow Six Siege, get into a deathmatch or any other PvP mode and wait for the freezing to pop up. This may also work in T-hunt for some players.

Once the freezing occurs, open up the Task Manager and head to the 'Details' tab.

Look for Rainbow Six Siege (not Rainbow Six BE) and right-click the game's listing.

Navigate to Set Affinity, where it will lead you to the processor affinity tab.

Uncheck all the CPUs and only select one and click 'OK' (i.e CPU 1).

Wait for three to four seconds and then select all again before clicking 'OK' once again.

Close the tab and play the game.

As an additional step, players can also set the priority of the .exe file to 'above normal,' which should result in optimal performance. Before doing so, players must be aware of their CPU usage and ensure that it's within a stable range.

What causes Siege to potentially freeze or stutter?

Along with high CPU usage, a computer might also go through many other issues that could cause such stuttering and freezing. One of the most common reasons is a high CPU or GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) temperature. Keeping the system's essential hardware in check is of vital importance.

Furthermore, the usage of low-end storage devices may also lead to such issues. Players are advised to use an SSD (Solid State Drive) to play Siege instead of a regular HDD (Hard Disk Drive), which should ensure smooth functioning.

The solutions mentioned above will likely reduce the number of stuttering and freezing issues that players are experiencing in Siege.

