How to install Ubisoft Connect on Steam Deck and play Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The Assassin's Creed franchise from Ubisoft has spanned nearly every platform generation and is currently available on Valve's Steam Deck. While most franchise games would most likely work on the Steam Deck with some tweaking, the same cannot be stated for the most recent installment.

The only mainline entry available on Steam is Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Instead, Epic Games Store and Ubisoft's launcher sell the Viking adventure. While this does not imply Valhalla is unplayable, Steam Deck owners may have to jump through some hoops to enjoy the game. Fortunately for Valhalla players, the Steam Deck was created with versatility in mind.

How to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Steam Deck

First, players will need to install Ubisoft Connect on Steam Deck. To link your Steam and Ubisoft accounts, follow these steps:

• For the first time, launch a Ubisoft game via the Steam client.

A pop-up titled "Begin game" will show. If you have previously opened the game on Steam, the pop-up will not appear.

• Press the Continue button.

This will bring up a new window in the browser.

• Create a new Ubisoft account or log in to an existing one.

• To finish the connection procedure, select Link accounts.

Players may also link their platform account to their Ubisoft account by using Ubisoft Connect (Image via YouTube/ MVA)

In the Linked accounts area of the Account Information page, players will find the linked Steam account displayed.

Players may also link their platform account to their Ubisoft account by using Ubisoft Connect the first time they play a game on that platform.

Players can also go through the video that has been mentioned below:

About Assasin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft Montreal developed and released Assassin's Creed Valhalla, a 2020 action role-playing video game. The Assassin's Creed series' twelfth main chapter and the follow-up to 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an open-world action-adventure game with several main story arcs and countless optional "World Events" side quests.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, despite its significant ties to previous games, is more than capable of existing on its own. Valhalla is a confident Assassin's Creed title that takes a few storytelling chances that pay off in the end. It takes a little longer to get into its stride, but once it does, it's a confident Assassin's Creed title that takes a few narrative risks that also pays off in the end.

Although the Assassin's Creed franchise will undoubtedly continue, Valhalla's main campaign has a distinct feeling of closure. Valhalla weaves together dozens of story threads, enough background is offered for newbies to get an idea of what's going on, but even longtime fans may want to brush up on past game mythology to get the most out of Valhalla.

