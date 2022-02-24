Assassin’s Creed Valhalla free weekend: Dates, system requirements, and more

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is currently hosting a free weekend before the launch of Dawn of Ragnarok to get players familiarized with the game.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the latest iteration of Ubisoft’s iconic stealth-action franchise, takes the player to 9th century England and follows the story of Eivor Varinsdottir of the Raven Clan, as she or him (players can choose between a male or female version), along with their brother Sigurd Styrbjornsson, finds a home for her clan in the new world.
The game has grown to be not only one of the biggest titles in the franchise but one of Ubisoft’s most successful titles till date. With its upcoming third expansion Dawn of Ragnarok set for March 10, 2022, Ubisoft is currently giving away a free weekend for new players to give the title a try.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is free-to-play from February 24-28, 2022
Ever since its first iteration in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed series has gone through several changes and has established itself as one of the biggest brands in the gaming franchise.
The series is known for taking the players to different time periods from the Peloponnesian War in Ancient Greece to Industrial Revolution in mid 19th century London, and set players between a millennia-old war between two factions, the Order of the Ancient, which later became Templer Order, and the Hidden Ones, who are also known as the Assassin Brotherhood.
Valhalla follows Eivor's journey as she forms diplomatic relations with the different kingdoms of Great Britain. The game has garnered a massive following and has fans across the world.
Currently, Ubisoft is letting new players play the title for free, from February 24 to 28, 2022. The system requirements for the title are as follows,
Assassin's Creed Valhalla minimum system requirements
- CPU: Ryzen 3 1200 - 3.1 Ghz / Core i5-4460 - 3.2 Ghz
- RAM: 8 GB
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
- VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or better
- PIXEL SHADER: 5.1
- VERTEX SHADER: 5.1
- SOUND CARD: Yes
- FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB
- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB
Assassin's Creed Valhalla recommended system requirements
- CPU: Ryzen 7 1700 - 3.0 Ghz /Core i7-6700 – 3.4 Ghz
- RAM: 8 GB
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
- VIDEO CARD: AMD Vega 64 - 8GB / GeForce GTX 1080- 8GB
- PIXEL SHADER: 5.1
- VERTEX SHADER: 5.1
- SOUND CARD: Yes
- FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB
- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB
The third major expansion of Valhalla, Dawn of Ragnarok, has the players play as Odin and travel to Svartálfaheimr in search of his son Baldur, facing against the fire giant Surtr before their quest comes to an end. The expansion launches on March 10, 2022, and there is no better time to jump into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.