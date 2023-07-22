How to access Crew Motorfest Closed Beta on PS5, Xbox, and PC?

The Crew Motorfest is scheduled for release on September 11, 2023. Before the official launch, players can participate in the game's closed Beta. This exclusive testing phase will run until July 23, so interested participants must act quickly to provide all the required details and become eligible. This presents an excellent opportunity for racing game enthusiasts to try out the highly anticipated third installment in the Crew series.

Moreover, the developer will also benefit from this program, as they can incorporate user feedback from the Closed Beta to make necessary improvements and changes.

The closed beta for Crew Motorfest is now accessible exclusively to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC users. The program is active and will conclude on July 24, 2023, at 10 AM (CEST). To participate in the beta, interested users must have a Ubisoft account; without one, they will not be able to complete the registration process. This article provides step-by-step instructions on how PS5, Xbox, and PC users can access the Crew Motorfest Closed Beta.

How to apply for the Crew Motorfest Closed Beta

The Closed Beta test is available only for the users of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Ubisoft Connect (Image via Ubisoft)

To sign up for the closed beta of Crew Motorfest, follow these steps:

Visit either the official website of Ubisoft or The Crew Motor Fest.

On the game's website, you will find two options: Closed Beta and Pre-order.

Scroll down to find the registration options for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Choose your preferred platform for registration.

Once selected, click on "Register."

You will then have two options: "Login" and "Create an Account."

If you already have a Ubisoft account, select "Login."

Completing this step will finalize your registration process, and you will receive a notification.

Please bear in mind that you will gain access to the closed beta version of the game only if you receive an email from Ubisoft. After receiving the confirmation email, you will be able to play the closed beta.

Features of the Crew Motorfest Closed Beta

Variety of game modes (Image via Ubisoft)

The Closed Beta of the Crew Motorfest boasts a diverse range of gameplay features. Among them is the exciting PvP mode, where you can compete against up to 28 players in the Grand Race. This mode also includes Demolition Royale, adding an element of fun and excitement as you get to destroy the cars of rival players. During the closed Beta phase, players will have access to a wide selection of vehicles, ranging from cars and motorcycles to monster trucks, planes, and boats.

Additionally, the closed beta offers a captivating single-player career mode presented in five playlist formats: Electric Odyssey, Hawaii Scenic Tour, A Porsche Story, Made in Japan, and Vintage Garage. In addition to these gameplay features, you can share your content on your favorite social media platforms without any limitations or restrictions. Moreover, there won't be any watermarks on the content you choose to share.