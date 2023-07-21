Best Crew Motorfest closed beta graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are performance-segment graphics cards from a few generations ago. These GPUs aren't the fastest in the market. But they continue to be a solid option for 1080p gaming with some compromises. Performance is pretty good in some not-so-demanding titles like The Crew Motorfest.

Gamers can expect a solid experience with cards like the 2060 and the 2060 Super in this upcoming arcade racing title from Ubisoft. Remember that you might have to crank the settings down to get a decent experience, though.

We will list the best graphics settings for these entry-level Turing cards in this article to help fine-tune the experience in The Crew Motorfest.

The Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 2060

Those on the RTX 2060 will have to turn down the settings in The Crew Motorfest to get a stable 60+ FPS experience in the game. The game best runs on the graphics card with a mix of medium and high settings applied at 1080p.

The best graphics settings in The Crew Motorfest are listed below:

General

Video adapter: Primary video card

Primary video card Display: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Window size: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Render scale: 1.00

1.00 Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA V-sync: Off

Off Framerate lock: 30

Quality

Video preset: Custom

Custom Texture filtering: High

High Shadows: Medium

Medium Geometry: High

High Vegetation: Medium

Medium Environment: High

High Terrain: High

High Volumetric FX: Medium

Medium Depth of field: Medium

Medium Motion blur: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflection: Medium

Image calibration

Dynamic range: sRGB

sRGB SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma: As per your preference

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

Best The Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 Super is much faster than its non-Super sibling. Gamers with this GPU can crank up the settings slightly without compromising on performance. We recommend the high settings in the game for this card.

The best settings in The Crew Motorfest for the 2060 Super are as follows:

General

Video adapter: Primary video card

Primary video card Display: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Window size: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Render scale: 1.00

1.00 Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA V-sync: Off

Off Framerate lock: 60

Quality

Video preset: Custom

Custom Texture filtering: High

High Shadows: High

High Geometry: High

High Vegetation: High

High Environment: High

High Terrain: High

High Volumetric FX: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflection: High

Image calibration

Dynamic range: sRGB

sRGB SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma: As per your preference

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

The upcoming arcade racing title from Ubisoft runs pretty well on the RTX 2060 and 2060 Super at 1080p. Gamers with these cards won't face performance issues in The Crew Motorfest.