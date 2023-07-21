Does The Crew Motorfest have crossplay?

The Crew Motorfest is scheduled to release in the second half of the year, and crossplay could be one of the biggest changes in the franchise. Anyone who has played The Crew 2 will know that crossplay and cross-platforms aren't present. It's quite natural, given when the earlier game had been released, but Ubisoft seems to have taken note of the recent technological advancements while developing the upcoming release.

In all likelihood, The Crew Motorfest will have crossplay across all available platforms. The official description of the game might not explicitly state the fact, but sources like the game's Xbox store page have confirmation.

It's clearly stated that the upcoming racing title will have "Xbox cross-platform multiplayer," which is perhaps the biggest confirmation. Xbox cross-platform multiplayer games allow players to join in with users on PC and PlayStation (as long as it's allowed by the game).

It's worth noting that the upcoming closed beta test might not support crossplay. Also, crossplay is expected to be between the same generations; Xbox One and PS4 users are unlikely to find themselves in a race with those on the next-gen.

Is The Crew Motorfest crossplay on PS5, Xbox Series XlS, and PC?

It's almost certain that The Crew Motorfest will have complete crossplay between all three next-gen devices. This has become a staple in modern gaming, and more developers are adopting it in their projects.

How to invite and play The Crew Motorfest with friends?

Inviting and playing with friends in the game will be familiar if players have experienced other Ubisoft games. They can even play the beta together if they and their friends can access it.

Players will have to add their friends on Ubisoft Connect.

Once done, they can add their friends to a lobby. Alternatively, they can choose to join their friend's lobby.

After this, you and your friends will be able to race together.

Do you need PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold for The Crew Motorfest?

The first experience of the game will be the closed beta test. Ubisoft has started rolling out beta keys, and the session is also live on all applicable platforms. This is the first time the mass audience can test what kind of work has been done under the hood.

While some features will be limited, the full release will have active multiplayer. Players can play with and against each other with the full support of crossplay. On consoles, gamers will require the PS Plus to enable multiplayer. The same goes for Xbox users, where Xbox Game Pass Core will also be the minimum requirement.