Is The Crew Motorfest coming to Xbox Game Pass

Ubisoft is preparing for the launch of the third entry in The Crew series, titled The Crew Motorfest, which promises an exhilarating open-world racing experience. The previous two games in the series garnered high praise from racing game enthusiasts for their distinctive open-world mechanics and action-packed missions. Scheduled to be released on September 14, 2023, the anticipation among players is growing, and many are expressing concerns about whether the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

The Crew Motorfest will be accessible on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. However, it will not be included in the Xbox Game Pass due to its availability on Ubisoft+ instead.

This subscription service is exclusively available for PC and Xbox users. This implies that PC and Xbox users can enjoy the game by subscribing to Ubisoft+. As a result of this separate Ubisoft+/ Xbox subscription service, The Crew Motorfest will not be added to the Xbox Game Pass.

Will Crew Motorfest come to Game Pass Day 1?

It won't be a Day 1 exclusive on the Game Pass service (Image via Ubisoft)

The Crew Motorfest will be accessible through the Ubisoft+ service, but it won't be a Day 1 exclusive on the Game Pass service. Ubisoft+ provides two types of services: PC Access and Multi-Access. The Multi-Access service is specifically designed for Xbox users and is compatible with both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

Multi-Access service by Ubisoft+ (Image via Ubisoft)

Similar to the Xbox Game Pass service, which offers select new releases on Game Pass from day one, the Multi-Access service provided by Ubisoft+ also grants subscribers the service of enjoying new releases at launch.

This service also gives access to the Premium Editions of the games. The Ubisoft+ Multi Access subscription is available for $17.99. In addition to Day 1 access and the Premium Editions of the game, the Multi-Access service provides the following benefits:

Access to over 100 games on PC.

Monthly rewards that are newly available.

Access to expansions, season passes, and additional content.

Access to Ubisoft+ indie games selection.

Access to Premium Editions.

Exclusive 10% discounts on Virtual Currency.

Ubisoft+ Multi Access offers an excellent opportunity for Xbox users to delve into Ubisoft's top-notch games. Aside from The Crew Motor Fest, players will have the chance to experience the highly anticipated action-adventure title Assassin's Creed Mirage and the long-awaited action game Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

How to pre-order The Crew Motorfest on Xbox?

Pre-order bonuses of The Crew Motorfest (Image via Ubisoft)

To Pre-order the Crew Motorfest on Xbox, follow these instructions:

Visit the Xbox store on your platform (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S).

Choose your preferred edition of the game.

Click on the "Pre-order" button to initiate the payment process.

Complete the necessary steps for the payment.

Once the payment is confirmed, you will receive a notification and email confirming your purchase.

The game will be seamlessly added to your library, indicating a successful pre-order.

The Crew Motorfest offers three distinct editions: Standard, Gold, and Ultimate, each with its own pricing as follows:

Standard Edition: $70

Gold Edition: $100

Ultimate Edition: $120

When players purchase any of these editions, they will receive the Liberty Walk Pack, which includes exciting items such as the Toyota GR Supra Liberty Walk Edition, an exclusive outfit, exclusive car underglow, and unique tires. To receive the pre-order bonuses, be sure to pre-purchase the game before September 14.