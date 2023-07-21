How to carryover The Crew 2 cars to The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest will be the spiritual successor of The Crew 2, making it a long-awaited fresh addition to the series after nearly a decade. The two games will be separate, and you can enjoy the new title even if you haven’t played the earlier releases. However, if you did play The Crew 2, you can get a massive headstart in The Crew Motorfest since Ubisoft is allowing players to transfer their entire garage between the two games.

If you have played The Crew series, you’ll be well aware of the plethora of options that can be found for your garage. From water vehicles to supercars, the series has it all. All the cars you accumulated in the previous game will be there from the first day of your next adventure in The Crew 2. Moreover, transferring your garage is straightforward, and Ubisoft has confirmed the process in an official blog post.

How will the car transfers work between The Crew Motorfest and The Crew 2?

While the process might be called car transfers, it impacts your entire collection. The overall process is pretty easy, and you only need to have a Ubisoft Connect account to proceed.

Go to The Crew 2.

Make sure your progress is backed up to a Ubisoft Connect account.

Once the transfer process is available, go to The Crew Motorfest.

It will ask you if you want to import your collection. Do note that this is a one-time irreversible process. You can choose to import your collection later as well.

The import will occur automatically once you log in with the same Ubisoft Connect account.

The process is cross-platform if you use the same Ubisoft Connect account. It also means that you won’t be able to play with a Ubisoft Connect account.

The import feature will be available when you create a new save file.

The entire process is free and will not cost you any additional money.

There are some elements you need to remember. Although your complete collection from The Crew 2 is transferable, there will be a few exceptions. For example, some categories might not be available at launch, and vehicles of Aerial racing will now be included under planes.

Any vehicle released before Season 9 in the existing game will be available in The Crew Motorfest starting September 11. The vehicles released after Season 9 will be available from December 6 onwards.

Do note that some vehicles and types of vinyl will not be transferable to the new game owing to decisions by Ubisoft.