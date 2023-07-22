Is The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition worth buying? Price, bonuses, and more explored

The Crew Motorfest is scheduled to be released worldwide on September 14, 2023. If there are no unforeseen delays, the racing community will have a new game on their hands. Developed by Ubisoft Ivory Tower, this upcoming title is already available to pre-order for the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. it's also worth mentioning that this game's publishers will be releasing different editions of the game as well.

Irrespective of the platform you're going to play on, you can pick from three different versions of this title. The Crew Motorfest's Ultimate Edition is going to be the most expensive experience. However, it also offers the most additional goodies.

This makes the Ultimate Edition worth examining in an attempt to determine if it is a good deal. Making a poor decision in buying the right game version could waste your money; moreover, you won’t get the full value of your copy of The Crew Motorfest.

The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition content

The Ultimate Edition, like the Standard and Gold Editions, will offer access to the full game. You’ll be able to enjoy all the single and multi-player content available at launch. You’ll also get the following:

Up to three days of early access to the game

the Year 1 Pass (with two cars unlocked per month)

the Fitted Ultimate Pack (including the FITTED editions of the PORSCHE 718 Spyder and HONDA Civic Type R)

Among these three, the Ultimate Pack is exclusive to this game version. You’ll find the three-day early access and the Year 1 Pass in the Gold Edition.

If you’re looking for some extraordinary pieces of car designs, the Ultimate Edition will be of great use to you.

The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition price

The Ultimate Edition is the most premium experience. Irrespective of which platform you buy it for, this version will cost you $119.99. That is a significant increase over the Standard Edition, which starts at just $59.99 for previous-gen consoles.

Is the Ultimate Edition worth it?

The answer depends on what kind of experience you’re looking for. If you’re somebody who will play the game casually, the Standard Edition will be enough. Despite lacking the bonus DLCs, the base version will likely have plenty of events to keep you engaged.

The Year 1 Pass allows you to access 25 additional cars in your garage. Three will be available at launch, and two new ones will be added weekly. Many games, including Forza Horizon 5, offer similar deals, and hardcore players can gain a lot from this additional content.

Moreover, ordering the Ultimate Edition of The Crew Motorfest ahead of its release will allow you to get exclusive vehicle skins (this pre-order bonus applies to all editions).