How to redeem The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta code

The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta drivers who want to grab the opportunity to join the game on July 21 will need to have a code to do so. There are only a limited number of spots, so those who wish to secure their place must quickly book their tickets to the car festival. The developers of Ivory Tower are giving away 50,000 tickets to lucky players, who will get to explore the game's mechanics, graphics, vehicles, and more.

You will need special codes to partake in the event from July 21 to 23 and try out new features in advance. This article explains how to redeem these codes for The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta version. So, buckle up, grab your seatbelt, and get ready to experience the thrilling car festival event.

How to access The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta version

50,000 exclusive spots (Image via Ivory Tower)

The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta version players can hop into the game if they've already registered for the Insider Program, but only those who've registered before on PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC will get access to the car festival. However, new gamers can visit the game's website and register before the above-mentioned time period.

Here is how you can redeem The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta Code:

Access the Ubisoft Redeem link. Log in to your Ubisoft account. Redeem the closed beta code. Choose your gaming platform. Receive a confirmation email with the platform key.

While these steps provide access to the beta version, obtaining special codes is not guaranteed due to limited seats. However, those exclusively on the PlayStation platform will receive up to 100,000 keys to kickstart their racing journey.

4 things to know about The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta version

Vehicle collection (Image via Ivory Tower)

1) Diverse Vehicle Selection

The Closed Beta boasts an impressive selection of 567 vehicles, encompassing cars, motorcycles, planes, and boats. It's worth mentioning that this roster is incomplete, as players will unveil more exciting additions in the final game.

Among the notable newcomers are the Lamborghini Revuelto, GMC Hummer EV, Northrop Grumman F4U Corsair plane, and Lotus Evija hypercar. These thrilling additions will enhance the gaming experience and keep players eagerly anticipating the game's full release.

2) Playlist-Based Single-Player Career

The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta single-player career is structured into several playlists, each offering dedicated themed levels. Completing these playlists rewards Drivers with new vehicles and presents them with optional challenges to enjoy.

Here is the list of five single-player playlists in the Closed Beta version:

Electric Odyssey

Hawaii Scenic Tour

A Porsche Story

Made in Japan

Vintage Garage

3) PvP Online Modes

Closed Beta players can join in competitive racing matches with two exciting PvP online modes. The first mode, the Grand Race, allows 28 players to engage in a thrilling point-to-point race. Conversely, the second mode, Demolition Royale, brings a Wreckfest-style deathmatch for those seeking intense action and chaos on the tracks.

4) Sharing Content

In the Closed Beta version, players can share their gameplay content, including images and videos, without NDA, embargo, or restrictions. Notably, the progress made during the beta version will not continue into the final version.