5 best cars in the Made in Japan playlist in The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest has finally been released as the racing game genre's latest entry, offering a vast catalog of iconic vehicles to choose from. It also features 15 distinct playlists that cover the essence of car culture via mini-campaigns filled with various racing challenges. The Made in Japan playlist, in particular, provides insight into some iconic vehicles via vivid commentaries from NPCs while you drive them around the eponymous city.

In this article, we have listed some of the best cars from the specified playlist.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the five best Made in Japan playlist cars in The Crew Motorfest?

1) Honda NSX

Most JDM enthusiasts will recognize the Honda NSX (Image via Ubisoft)

The Honda NSX-R is far from an average street car; it is a symbol of speed and elegance. This classic model was a powerhouse in the 90s, designed to compete against the likes of Ferrari and Porsche's offerings.

In fact, many enthusiasts consider it a must-have vehicle in The Crew Motorfest, given that it provided global recognition to the Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) in the sports car department. The automobile can easily tackle any street race with its mid-engine design that balances the center of gravity between the front and rear axles. This also makes this vehicle easy to control at high speed.

The 1992 NSX also delivers excellent acceleration, allowing it to hit top speed within a few seconds. In addition, this ride is renowned for its lightweight design and marvelous handling, even on slippery surfaces.

2) Toyota Supra Ryujin Edition

Toyota Supra Ryujin Edition has a distinctive livery (Image via Ubisoft)

The Toyota Supra Ryujin Edition is certainly an eye-catching car that many players would love to get their hands on in The Crew Motorfest. This vehicle delivers a marvelous racing experience to the person behind the wheel with its excellent speed and handling.

Originally designed to rival a lot of traditional sports cars, this A80 Supra has lived up to its reputation as one of the best models manufactured by JDM. The only downside to the Ryujin Edition is its livery, which cannot be customized.

Despite that, the default Supra boasts a sleek appearance that is appreciated by a lot of fans.

3) Mazda RX-7

Mazda RX-7 has excellent cornering ability (Image via Ubisoft)

The 2002 Mazda RX-7 is all about balanced performance in The Crew Motorfest's Made in Japan playlist. This vehicle has been brought back from Crew 2 and boasts a unique twin-turbocharged rotary engine that can reach a top speed of 252 km/h top speed.

The RX-7 might not be the fastest, but it offers a lightweight, compact design that makes this car appealing enough to use on the streets of Japan. In addition, this automobile's superior handling and cornering abilities make it one of the most promising choices for drifting.

4) Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)

The Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 is one of the best vehicles for drag racing (Image via Ubisoft)

The Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) is another excellent pick from the Made in Japan playlist due to its high performance. It packs excellent top speed and acceleration, which sends the vehicle from 0 to 100 in no time.

Although handling a GT-R can be difficult, it feels terrific to use once you master its difficult controls. This car also stands out as a top contender for a variety of drag races in The Crew Motorfest.

5) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X provides excellent handling in The Crew Motorfest (Image via Ubisoft)

Lastly, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X is an iconic gem that will be appreciated by JDM enthusiasts. Introduced during the Kanjo-style racing, this vehicle feels a lot smoother around the tracks thanks to its excellent handling.

Players can easily hop on it and take the roads with total control over narrow lanes and difficult turns. Moreover, from design to performance, the Evolution X certainly feels like a well-crafted car to use in The Crew Motorfest.