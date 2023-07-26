5 best starting cars in The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest is a an upcoming arcade racing game that is expected to launch on September 11, 2023. It is a game that is all about speed and skill, but you'll also need to have the right car if you want to win. The game features a variety of different cars, tracks, and challenges that you can enjoy. It also has a multiplayer mode that allows you to compete against other players online.

The Crew Motorfest has received positive reviews for its graphics, gameplay, and overall design, ensuring hours of entertainment for racing fans. Selecting the ideal starting car is a crucial decision for players venturing into the world of the game.

Whether you're looking for raw power, nimble handling, or a versatile all-rounder, the lineup of starting vehicles has something to offer. In this listicle, we'll explore the top five best starting cars in the game, analyzing their strengths and weaknesses to help you make an informed choice.

The Crew Motorfest guide: Best starting cars

1) 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392

The Crew - 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392 (Image via Ubisoft)

The 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392 shines as the ultimate powerhouse among the starting cars. With an impressive top speed of 293 KM/h and the fastest 0-100 time, it offers blistering acceleration and incredible straight-line speed. Its power-to-weight and torque-to-weight ratios are unparalleled, making it a rocket on open roads.

Pros:

Unmatched acceleration and top speed

Excellent power-to-weight and torque-to-weight ratios

Ideal for long, straight roads

Cons:

Challenging handling, especially in tight corners

Lacks grip compared to other cars

2) Ford Mustang GT 2011

Ford Mustang GT 2011 (Image via Ubisoft)

The Ford Mustang GT 2011 excels in handling and agility, making it a top contender among the starting cars in The Crew Motorfest. With its ability to stick to the road and navigate corners with finesse, it offers a safer driving experience, reducing the risk of crashes.

Pros:

Superior handling and agility

Lower risk of crashing into traffic

Versatile and well-balanced performance

Cons:

Slightly slower top speed and acceleration compared to the Dodge Challenger

3) BMW Z4 M40i

BMW Z4 M40i (Image via Ubisoft)

For players who prefer European performance vehicles, the BMW Z4 M40i is a perfect choice in The Crew Motorfest. Known for its sleek design and powerful stock engine, this German-made car offers a balanced blend of speed and handling, making it a jack-of-all-trades option.

Pros:

Sleek European design and performance

Well-balanced speed and handling

Ideal choice for a variety of races and terrains

Cons:

Not as specialized in any one aspect compared to other starting cars

4) Honda S2000

Honda S2000 (Image via Ubisoft)

JDM enthusiasts will appreciate the iconic Honda S2000, available as a starting car in The Crew Motorfest. With its distinctive style and impressive cornering capabilities, this Japanese legend shines in tight turns and twisty tracks.

Pros:

Iconic JDM performance and design

Excellent cornering abilities

Perfect choice for winding tracks and corners

Cons:

Slightly lower top speed and acceleration compared to other starting cars

5) Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto (Image via Ubisoft)

The Lamborghini Revuelto, a thrilling addition to The Crew Motorfest, offers a stunning design and jaw-dropping performance. With its high-end speed and breathtaking aesthetics, this car is sure to turn heads on the virtual streets of Hawaii.

Pros:

Exquisite design and high-performance capabilities

Jaw-dropping top speed and acceleration

A symbol of automotive excellence

Cons:

Limited availability compared to other starting cars

The Crew Motorfest offers a diverse selection of starting cars, each catering to different playstyles.

The 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT-8 392 excels in raw power and straight-line speed but has challenging handling. The Ford Mustang GT 2011 provides superior handling and agility, ensuring a safer driving experience. The BMW Z4 M40i appeals to fans of European performance vehicles with its sleek design and balanced performance.

JDM enthusiasts will enjoy the iconic Honda S2000, known for its impressive cornering abilities. Lastly, the Lamborghini Revuelto is a rare and thrilling addition, boasting jaw-dropping design and high-end performance. No matter the platform, The Crew Motorfest promises hours of entertainment, stunning graphics, and competitive racing action.