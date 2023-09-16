5 best cars in the Electric Odyssey playlist in The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest allows you to drive the best cars on the market through a paradisiac island. Thanks to its system of scenarios called playlists, you have access to different challenges or themed races. These include the innovative Electric Odyssey, which allows you to push electric cars to the limit of their capacities in challenging races. Besides, this mode reflects the current clean energy transition in the automotive industry.

If your knowledge of electric vehicles is limited, you may not know how to face this challenge. To help you, we've created a list of five options that can make your journey through Electric Odyssey easier.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best cars in The Crew Motorfest's Electric Odyssey playlist?

1) Porsche Taycan Turbo S

The best cars are difficult to drive (Image via Ubisoft)

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S was a true revolution among electric cars. At the time of its launch, it was considered one of the best of its kind. Perhaps that’s why it is the protagonist of several missions within the Electric Odyssey playlist.

The car is very heavy, weighing over 2,200 kilograms. It also has 4WD traction and can reach speeds of up to 260 km/h. It goes from zero to 100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds.

2) Lotus Evija

Lotus took electricity to its best cars (Image via Ubisoft)

One of the best cars produced by Lotus was the Evija model, an example of innovation for the company. Very few units were produced, which made it more exclusive and expensive.

The Lotus Evija is the second model that appears in the Electric Odyssey playlist. You must drive it to various points on the map, complete certain tasks, and close the chapter with a race against traditional cars.

The Lotus Evija does not disappoint. It goes from zero to 100 km/h in just three seconds, and its top speed is over 300 mph. It also weighs about 1680 kilograms.

3) GMC Hummer EV

GMC Hummer is a 4x4 model among the best cars in the game (Image via Ubisoft)

The GMC Hummer EV is one of the best 4x4 format cars you can find in The Crew Motorfest. This model marked the comeback of the General Motors company to the market after its bankruptcy in 2010.

The vehicle is fully electric, and considering its purpose, it has very powerful equipment. In only three seconds, it goes from zero to 100 km/h, although its maximum speed does not exceed 170 km/h. It should be noted that these metrics are conditioned by the GMC Hummer's weight (4,000 kg).

4) Volkswagen ID. Buggy

The VW ID Buggy was never sold (Image via Ubisoft)

This is probably one of the most curious cases within The Crew Motorfest, as the Volkswagen ID. Buggy was never sold. The German creation was a project that tried to take advantage of the design of the classic buggies. However, the idea failed, and only a few test units were shown.

Nevertheless, in the Electric Odyssey playlist, you can enjoy an experience with this Volkswagen model in a race. The vehicle goes from zero to 100 kilometers in seven seconds, while its top speed is only 160 km/h.

5) Lotus Evija Pure Edition

Hypercars are the best cars in the game (Image via Ubisoft)

The Evija Pure Edition is one of the hypercars that appear in The Crew saga. This vehicle exceeds 320 km/h of speed while using a power of 2000 BHP. It also accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just three seconds.

Despite its weight of 1680 kg, the Evija Pure Edition is almost unbeatable in a straight line. In curves, it will depend on the skill of the driver to control the displacement and braking of the car.

To get it, you need to complete the Electric Odyssey playlist.

The Electric Odyssey playlist invites you to experience the power of the best electric cars. However, the number of available models is very small.

If you want to keep playing The Crew Motorfest, you can check out this list of the best cars for the Hawaii Scenic Tour playlist.