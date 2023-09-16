5 best cars in the Hawaii Scenic Tour playlist in The Crew Motorfest

Choosing the best cars in The Crew Motorfest can be a difficult task. With 600 vehicles available, the game invites you to go through its 15 playlists, which are circuits with different scenarios that have elements in common. In the case of the Hawaii Scenic Tour, the main objective is to drive around part of the island, enjoying landscapes in beaches, cities, or a volcano.

If you are not updated on all the options that The Crew Motorfest has, we have some ideas that can help you. Here are five of the best cars in the Hawaii Scenic Tour playlist that you can use right now.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best cars on the Hawaii Scenic Tour?

1) Ford Mustang GT Convertible

One of the best cars in city circuits is the Ford Mustang GT (Image via Ubisoft)

The Ford brand has one of the best cars in The Crew Motorfest, a convertible that stands out for its aerodynamic design. The Ford Mustang GT Convertible is a heavy vehicle (1780 kg) that compensates its dimensions with an acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds.

On the Hawaii playlist, this vehicle stands out for executing complicated turns in a short time. However, mastering its 486 BPH power can be a poisoned dart. With little practice, it can crash and slow you down in races.

In short, the Ford Mustang GT Convertible is a powerful and beautiful car for those who love speed and aren't afraid to dominate the brakes.

2) Honda NSX

Honda never disappoints (Image via Ubisoft)

The Honda NSX is an iconic car in The Crew Motorfest. In the 90s, it helped the Japanese automotive industry to consolidate on the international sports scene.

Driving this vehicle could be advantageous in a scenario like The Hawaii Scenic Tour playlist. With a weight of 1370 kg, it is one of the lightest cars on this list. This detail, combined with its top speed of 270 km/h, allows it to be handled in any scenario.

One of the negative points of the Honda NSX is that acceleration is slow, taking 5.7 seconds.

3) Ferrari F40

With a Ferrari, you can get one of the best cars in The Crew Motorfest (Image via Ubisoft)

The Ferrari brand offers some of the best cars for the Hawaii playlist. Among them, we recommend the F40, a classic sports car manufactured between 1987 and 1992. This vehicle was used to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the company.

In The Crew Motorfest, the F40 offers good statistics. The most impressive is its power of 478 BHP, along with acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. The top speed exceeds 300 km/h.

Even though the stats are excellent, it is not an easy vehicle to control. The curves and narrow roads of the Hawaii Scenic Tour playlist are not easy to handle for players with little practice.

4) BMW Z4 M40i

The BMW is among the best cars for beginners in The Crew Motorfest (Image via Ubisoft)

Considered one of the best vehicles for The Crew Motorfest beginners, this two-seater roadster is ideal for beating the Hawaii Scenic Tour playlist.

The BMW Z4 M40i is a well-balanced machine in most aspects. The car is neither too light nor too fast. Nevertheless, it can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. Its top speed is 250 km/h, which allows overcome most situations, especially on clear, straight roads.

The negative point about this BMW is its 1600 kg. With that weight, it is difficult to take complicated turns on the Hawaii Scenic Tour playlist.

5) Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Roadster

Jaguar is a good old classic (Image via Ubisoft)

The Crew Motorfest embraces classic car enthusiasts. As a gift to them, the 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Roadster was included in the game's catalog.

Despite its age, this car can reach a top speed of 240 km/h, similar to most of the modern vehicles that appear in the title. In addition, its light weight allows it to move faster in a straight line, although it must be handled with care when turning.

Despite being one of the best cars for the Hawaii Scenic Tour playlist, the 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Roadster's acceleration is one of the slowest in the game, taking about 6.8 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

In The Crew Motorfest, you can use your imagination and enjoy beautiful scenery and challenging races.

If you are still a beginner, you can check out this list with all the playlists in The Crew Motorfest.