5 things you need to know before picking your first car in The Crew Motorfest

The latest installment in Ubisoft's racing series, The Crew Motorfest, was released on September 11 on all platforms. The game gives players the chance to race fast cars around the island of O'ahu in Hawaii and has a striking similarity to Forza Horizon in its theme. It is set in a massive car festival that allows you to take part in different events throughout the island.

New players to The Crew Motorfest will be able to choose one of three cars to begin their journey. For those who are just about to pick up the game or for those who are still unsure which car to pick, there are several things to take note of when choosing a starting car.

5 things to consider when choosing a starting car in The Crew Motorfest

As The Crew Motorfest begins, you will be given three cars to choose from. The three possible starter cars are the 2009 Honda S200, the Ford Mustang GT Convertible, and the BMW Z4 M40i.

These three cars vary in several aspects, so it is important to choose the right one so that you can hit the ground running. Here are five things that you must consider when choosing a starter car.

1) Driving Style

The Japanese Honda S2000 is one of the three starting cars in The Crew Motorfest (Image via Ubisoft)

Despite being an arcade game like The Crew 2, The Crew Motorfest still takes into account the performance of each of these cars. The Honda S2000 is the best at cornering, the Ford Mustang GT has the highest acceleration, and the BMW Z4 sits somewhere in the middle between power and agility.

Taking into account the weaknesses in your personal driving style and choosing the car that can compensate for them is a great way to decide which starter to pick.

2) Vehicle Specs

The BMW Z4 is another starter car in The Crew Motorfest (Image via Ubisoft)

Each car has a top speed of 250 km/h, so top speed is really no concern here. However, all three cars have different weight and acceleration, which contributes to how they handle on the road.

Take a look at the stats of each vehicle and weigh the pros and cons of each before deciding which one to go for as a starting car to pick up the most momentum possible at the beginning of the game.

3) Personal preference

The third starter car in The Crew Motorfest is the Mustang GT (Image via Ubisoft)

Becoming familiar with the vehicle specs is definitely nice, but players who pick up racing games are generally well-versed or, at the very least, have some knowledge when it comes to car culture.

Fans of JDM cars will enjoy the Honda S2000, while the Mustang GT can be very appealing to fans of American Muscle Cars. The BMW is a great choice for those who like classy European cars, so feel free to take brand preference into account.

4) Style or aesthetics

If you aren't big on car culture and would simply like to prioritize style, each starter car in The Crew Motorfest has a unique aesthetic, and those who are concerned with how they look on the road should take this into consideration.

While all three starters are convertibles, they still have a unique profile. The S2000 has the smallest body, while the Mustang has the most dominating profile. Meanwhile, the BMW has a sleeker profile.

5) Consistency

Some players already have an idea of what they want to do for the rest of the game in terms of what kind of car collection they want to have. Those who already know what direction they want to go in should choose a starting car that will fit well with the collection that they want to have.

Those who want to build an all-power lineup should choose the Mustang, while those who want to collect cars that are primarily known as drift cars or want an all-JDM collection should choose the S2000. Lastly, those who like the idea of having expensive Euro cars will have to pick the BMW.

These are the five things to consider when choosing a starter car in The Crew Motorfest. Really, there is no wrong answer among these three cars, so you should feel free to choose the one that is the most appealing to you on a personal level.

