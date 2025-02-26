Best team to use in the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC League

EA Sports recently released the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC League objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on some amazing packs and players, including the Maicon Fantasy FC Hero item. With this being the most challenging objective released so far in the game cycle, fans will be eager to build the best possible team for the mode.

To obtain all the available rewards from this objective, fans will have to achieve 30 wins out of 36 matches in Live Ultimate Team Friendlies. With this mode having ELO-based matchmaking, the journey will only get more challenging as gamers progress. Hence, there is greater importance on your team's strength with regard to the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC League objective.

Note: All players in this team can be purchased from the transfer market.

The best team that meets the requirements for EA FC 25 Fantasy FC League

There are many overpowered players available via SBCs in Ultimate Team currently. However, most of them don't meet the rating requirements for the squad needed in the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC League.

This squad builder will only feature players that can be bought from the Ultimate Team transfer market. While some of these might be inflated in price or extinct due to the latest objective, gamers can try to snipe these items for cheaper prices if they are patient.

The squad (Image via EA Sports)

We will be using the 4411 formation for this squad, which is one of the most overpowered formations in the game. These players will also fit in the 4213 setup, another fan-favorite formation. This is the best team for the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC League that will make it easier for fans to unlock the Maicon Fantasy FC Hero item:

GK: Guglielmo Vicario (84)

LB: Nuno Mendes (83)

CB: Eder Militao (85 or 86)

CB: Micky van de Ven (82 or 84 or 86)

RB: Kyle Walker (84)

CM: Sandro Tonali (85 or 86)

CM: Aurelien Tchouameni (85)

LM: Rafael Leao (88)

RM: Rodrygo (86)

CAM: Ousmane Dembele (88)

ST: Gareth Bale (88)

Using an English manager from the Premier League will ensure this squad has full chemistry. Fans can then use silver items on their bench, along with a couple of useful super-subs with an overall rating of 86 or lower. This will help them adhere to the requirements of the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC League while sticking to the maximum 84-rated squad rating stipulation.

