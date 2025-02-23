EA FC 25 Fantasy FC League objective: All tasks and rewards 

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC League objective in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to unlock a host of packs and special versions of Maicon and Martin Odegaard. It has a limited number of games and plenty of wins required, making it one of the most challenging and unique objectives released in the game cycle so far.

Gamers will be able to play a total of 36 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly mode and will have to secure 30 wins to obtain all rewards. This will make it extremely challenging even for seasoned veterans. However, the rewards on offer make completing the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC League objective worth the effort.

The EA FC 25 Fantasy FC League objective can be used to unlock Fantasy FC Maicon and RTTF Odegaard

The EA FC 25 Fantasy FC League is the biggest objective released so far in the Fantasy FC promo and offers an upgradeable version of legendary Brazilian right-back Maicon. Not only does he already possess amazing stats and attributes, but he can also receive further upgrades. The RTTF Martin Odegaard item being offered is also amazing and can be boosted if Arsenal performs well in the Champions League.

Maicon is the final reward (Image via EA Sports)

The objective must be completed in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Fantasy FC League. These are the squad requirements:

91 and higher OVR players: Max zero

89 and higher OVR players: Max one

87 and higher OVR players: Max three

Team overall rating: Max 84

Players from the same league: Max three

Bronze players: Max zero

These are the rewards of the various tiers in the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC League objective:

Win two: 84+ x 3 players pack

Win four: Fantasy FC Dribbling EVO

Win six: 82+x 10 players pack

Win eight: 86+x 2 players pack

Win ten: Fantasy FC Ismael Bennacer

Win 12: 84+ x 5 players pack

Win 14: 82+ x 20 players pack

Win 16: 87+x 3 players pack

Win 18: 85+ x 5 players pack

Win 20: RTTF Martin Odegaard

Win 22: 86+x 7 players pack

Win 24: 86+x 10 players pack

Win 26: 87+x 7 players pack

Win 28: 87+x 10 players pack

Win 30: Fantasy FC Maicon

The objective offers boosted upgradeable versions of Ismael Bennacer, Martin Odegaard, and Maicon. Additionally, it has several amazing packs that could be useful during the latest promo.

Odegaard is also available (Image via EA Sports)

While it will certainly be challenging to obtain all possible rewards, these special items on offer will all be elite-tier under the FC IQ system, making the grind worthwhile.

