Best teams to manage in F1 Manager 2023

F1 Manager 2023 is now available worldwide on PCs and consoles following its full launch on July 1. The management simulator lets you choose between all the ten teams in the F1 roster this season. All ten teams are fully licensed and completely authentic, allowing you to enjoy the immersive nature. However, the start of your career mode could be pretty confusing.

After all, each of the ten teams offers something unique regarding potential challenges and rewards. Before you choose a group, you can check the objectives. It becomes clear that the definition of success will vary based on your chosen team. In F1 Manager 2023, you have the freedom to pick any of the ten sides at a time, but there are three potentially fun careers you could opt for.

Top 3 teams to manage in F1 Manager 2023

1) Red Bull Racing

Like in real life, Red Bull Racing is arguably the strongest team in F1 Manager 2023. This Austrian outfit is the home of champion Max Verstappen, who arguably drives the fastest car. He's joined by Sergio Perez, who, on his given day, could beat any opponent on the track. Even the backup driver in the form of Daniel Ricciardo is better than the regular options of the other teams.

Red Bull Racing is the perfect choice if you're a beginner to the series. However, nothing but consistent podium finishes will make management happy, so you'll have to make correct decisions at all times. That said, there are very few things you need to do to ensure a win, making it the perfect team to learn the ropes of the game.

2) Ferrari

Anyone who knows about cars will be aware of the legacy of the red horse. The recent years have not been kind to the Italian side and have been inconsistent enough. If you choose Ferrari, you have two excellent young drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Both have yet to heat their peak, making them suitable for a long career save.

The backstory for a potential Ferrari save in F1 Manager 2023 is next to none. You'll have to restore the serial winners to their deserving spot on the top of the table. This save will be difficult, as you'll still have to scratch your brains for the winning formula.

3) Williams

The Williams side has a rich history in motorsports, but 2022's season was terrible. They ended with just 8 points, which cemented the 10th position on the table. In F1 Manager 2023, your objective will be to take Williams to an 8th-placed finish. While this might sound easy, the odds won't favor you.

Rookie Logan Sargeant is a talented name but extremely raw in performance. Alex Albon has shown flashes of his potential, but consistency has been a significant factor. The car is mediocre at best, so you'll have to get some quick upgrades to improve the performance.