“The support and belief has been there since day 1”: Logan Sargeant on Williams F1 having his back

Rookie F1 driver Logan Sargeant feels much more comfortable at Williams and spoke about how the team has been supporting him in his first year in the sport.

After the 2022 F1 season, the American driver replaced Nicholas Latifi in the British team. Like any other rookie, Sargeant has not been the best driver on the grid, but he now feels much more in sync with the sport and his team.

In an exclusive column on F1.com, Logan Sargeant explained how he has been gelling well with his engineers and settling in with the sport. The 22-year-old feels more chemistry with his team and senses how much of a difference it makes in races.

"I’m starting to gel with my engineers better; they know exactly what I need. Suddenly, everything is starting to click a lot better and a lot easier, and everything is just much smoother. I’m seeing more chemistry already and that makes a big difference in a race weekend to dial the car in to extract the lap time from it," Sargeant said.

Furthermore, Logan Sargeant explained how Williams has had his back since 2021, which is a boon to have for a rookie driver. He feels motivated to see such a legendary team supporting him through the ups and downs of his first year in Formula 1.

"The team has had my back since the end of 2021. The support and belief has been there since day one, and as a young driver that is all I can ask for. It keeps me motivated to keep working hard for the team. I know how much they want it for me, and that’s always nice to see. It’s extremely beneficial. I know through the tough times they have always had my back – and I’ve always had theirs," the American driver added.

Mick Schumacher is ready to replace Logan Sargeant if the rookie underperforms in Williams

Former F1 driver and current Mercedes simulator driver Mick Schumacher stated that he is always ready for any opportunity that may arise for him to get back in an F1 seat.

"I'm always ready. Believe me, I'm working very hard to hopefully be back in the car soon." he told German media outlet RTL. "We'll see each other very soon. It should be there again next year at the latest. I'm sure something will develop in the near future," he said.

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ Mick Schumacher told RTL that he is ready to replace Sargeant if asked: "I'm always ready. I'm working very hard to get back in the car soon. I would do it."

When Logan Sargeant was mentioned and how he could be out if Williams is not satisfied with his performance, Mick Schumacher stated that he would gladly take the seat.

However, the German driver feels Sargeant will not be removed by the British team if he is performing well and is under contract.

"I would do it [replacing a driver mid-season] but It's unlikely that something like that will happen. After all, there are also contracts that are usually kept. Basically, I think that every team is a good option," Schumacher added.

Although Logan Sargeant has not scored any points as of now, Williams is still supporting the rookie and giving him some time to improve in Formula 1.