Logan Sargeant “excited to string together” decent performances for Williams F1 in the European leg

Logan Sargeant is looking forward to racing on the various European tracks on the F1 calendar in the near future.

Like most rookies who join F1, Sargeant has been struggling to master the steep learning curve of the top single-seater series, especially on tracks that are completely new to him. Despite that, he has been enjoying his first year in the sport.

Speaking to the media, Sargeant stated that unfamiliar tracks do not hold him back. Instead, he tries to learn as much as he can for the future. Furthermore, he expressed his enthusiasm for the second leg of the season. He said (via RacingNews365):

"I don't think it's held me back; I think it has all been very beneficial learning. No matter the situation, I try to get the most out of it and learn as much as I can from it for the future. For sure, excited to go into July and string together some European races."

Logan Sargeant and Nyck De Vries are the only two drivers not to have scored any points this season. Since they are rookies and in slower cars, this is understandable. However, when they move into their second season, both will be expected to perform better.

Sargeant is currently last in the drivers' championship, while De Vries is in 19th.

Logan Sargeant shares his thoughts on the new 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

The 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP will be a new race on the F1 calendar this season. It will take place right through the heart of Las Vegas and will be held at night.

Hence, everyone, including American rookie Logan Sargeant, feels that it will be a spectacle to witness. In his interview with GiveMeSport, the Williams driver said:

“Honestly, I don’t know what to expect! I’m expecting a busy weekend on my part. But I think it’s going to be a bit of a mix between partying with a race there for the fans. I’m not really sure [how it’ll go.] It’s either going to be amazing or probably not great, so I guess we’ll see."

He added:

"I don’t see it in between. I can see it’s either going to be next level or not. But because they have bought the land, they’re committed to it. And I think they’re going to do everything they can to make it as perfect as they can. So I think more likely than not, it’s going to work.”

This year, Logan Sargeant will have three home races, one of which (the Miami GP) has already been completed.

