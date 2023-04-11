Preparations for maiden Las Vegas F1 GP causes road closures and heavy traffic in the city

The 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP is still seven months away, but construction and preparation for the glamorous race are well under way in Sin City. Since the race will be held on some of the most important roads in the city, the construction has been quite disruptive to life for locals and tourists alike.

Currently, there is a road closure in front of the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino, which is causing heavy traffic due to detours. Roads leading south from Spring Mountain Road between Treasure Island and The Mirage are closed as well. Several construction workers have started to dig several sectors of the Boulevard to re-pave it for the race.

The extensive construction around some of the most popular roads in the city has diminished the usual charm of the city for several tourists visiting during this time, and has disrupted the daily life of the locals as well.

It is safe to say that the entire city will be back to looking its best by the time the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP rolls around in November, once all the necessary construction is completed.

The re-paving of the Strip will continue until May 19th, after which other parts of the race track will be worked on. Apart from that, a brand new paddock facility is being constructed about a mile away from the Treasure Island Hotel.

The Las Vegas GP will be held from November 16–18, 2023. It will be the penultimate race of the season.

McLaren team boss excited for the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

McLaren team principal Zak Brown recently expressed his excitement for F1 returning to Las Vegas after 40 years. He spoke about the sport's popularity boom due to Netflix's Drive to Survive series. He said:

"Formula 1 is experiencing truly exciting growth. Promoters are enjoying capacity crowds at their circuits, our global reach has never been bigger and we’re drawing an entirely new generation of fans to our sport, thanks not only to the quality of the on-track action, but to the success of Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive series."

Brown also mentioned Brat Pitt's new film about the sport and the new race in Vegas. He enthusiastically spoke about cars racing at eye-watering speeds down the Strip at night. He added:

"There is a new Hollywood movie featuring Brad Pitt that is set to roll into production later this year, and of course, the return of Formula 1 to Las Vegas after a break of 40 years. I can’t wait for a Saturday night grand prix with cars racing at over 200mph on the famous Vegas Strip. It will be absolutely spectacular."

Apart from the McLaren Team Principal, several other F1 teams and drivers have expressed their excitement towards the upcoming glamorous race. The Las Vegas GP is sure to be a marquee event in this year's F1 calendar.

