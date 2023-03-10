F1 announces sale of more tickets for the Las Vegas GP

F1 has announced the sale of more tickets for the Las Vegas Grand Prix later this month. The sale will be open to the general public who can choose between the various price ranges.

According to F1, the ticket sale begins on March 24 at 10 AM PST. American Express Card Members will have early access as they get to buy tickets on March 20 at 10 AM PST through March 22 at 10 AM PST. Fans who donated $7.77 to the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation and signed up for the priority internet list will have dedicated time to buy tickets beginning on March 22.

Tickets for all price ranges will be available except for the highest level. Fans can get the cheapest entry with general admission at $500 per person. These tickets will be standing-room-only near the MSG sphere in the turn 5 to turn 9 complex. General admission tickets include food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Here is a list of different price ranges and the services provided:

Private Suites - Price available on request

The private suites will host more than 106 guests. The three-day ticket includes private space in the North Koval Zone. A dedicated service manager and food and beverage menu will be included in the offering.

Skybox - $10,000 per person

Skybox provides prime action along the start-finish line. Located above the main grandstands, Skybox provides the ultimate Las Vegas experience with handcrafted cocktails and live music. The four-day ticket includes access to shared Skybox space, opening ceremonies, a dedicated service manager, and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu.

Koval Hospitality - $8,000 per person

This ticket provides three-day access to shared space in the North and South Koval Zones, a dedicated service manager, and an all-inclusive food and beverage menu. The Koval Zones cover the straight stretch between turns 4 and 5.

Neon : Neon is the ultimate F1 party experience with much with live entertainment, cocktail presentations, and much more.

: Neon is the ultimate F1 party experience with much with live entertainment, cocktail presentations, and much more. Legacy: The ultimate experience for F1 devotees, fans in the Legacy space can enjoy premium views of the track, access exclusive opportunities with F1 legends, and explore unique and interactive activations.

Main Grandstand - $2,500 per person

A four-day ticket includes access to opening ceremonies, complimentary food, and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the East Harmon Zone. The main grandstand overlooks the start-finish line.

East Harmon Zone Grandstands - $2,500 per person

A three-day ticket includes complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the East Harmon Zone. The area covers turns 1, 2, and 3.

MSG Sphere Zone Grandstands - $2,000 per person

A three-day ticket includes complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the MSG Sphere Zone. Fans can watch the drivers hustle the cars around the slower corners.

West Harmon Zone Grandstands - $1,500 per person

A three-day ticket includes complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as assigned seats in the West Harmon Zone.

General Admission - $500 per person

A three-day, standing-room-only ticket within the MSG Sphere Zone includes complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages.

For additional information, visit the Formula 1 website.

Las Vegas GP the most expensive event on the F1 calendar

With F1's return to Sin City, ticket prices for the Las Vegas GP have baffled fans all over the world. According to a report by KingCasinoBonus, the event in the Nevada desert will be the most expensive GP to attend. The Miami GP is second on the list, followed by Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Austin.

A weekend at the Las Vegas GP would cost on average $5,849. The average cost for attending the Miami GP is $3,817 and $3,064 for the Austin race.

While F1 is planning to recover its investments, such sky-high prices might cut off its fanbase, which can't afford tickets.

