F1 to race in Las Vegas for a long time after Sin City votes to extend contract

In recent years, F1 has been expanding its reach, hosting races in new and exciting locations, including Las Vegas. Clark County recently unanimously voted to make the Las Vegas Grand Prix an annual event until at least 2032.

Surprisingly, F1 is yet to race in Sin City, but the level of commitment by the organizers is noteworthy. The high-speed races, cutting-edge technology, and world-class drivers make F1 a thrilling spectacle to watch.

We haven’t even raced there yet… Hard to imagine a scenario where Las Vegas isn’t the epicenter of Formula 1 in the future. Earlier this morning, Clark County unanimously voted to make F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix an annual event until at least 2032 🤯 We haven’t even raced there yet… https://t.co/7cKMf8QOUc

Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, has long been a popular destination for tourists and race fans alike. Known for its bright lights, casinos, and non-stop excitement, the city was a natural choice for a new F1 destination. The race, to be held on the Las Vegas Strip, will be a spectacular sight to behold, with the challengers racing past the city's iconic casinos and landmarks.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has quickly become one of the most anticipated races on the calendar. The event is expected to draw in a large number of tourists, further boosting the local economy and making it a win-win situation for everyone involved.

The first Las Vegas GP is scheduled for November 19, 2023, making it the penultimate round of the upcoming season. Being the penultimate round also means that the title fight could be in an interesting position when the Las Vegas GP comes around. The race's inauguration party was held in November last year and Mercedes driver pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, along with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, lit up the streets of Vegas in their respective cars.

In addition to the race itself, there are numerous events and activities for fans to enjoy, including pit lane walks, meet-and-greets with the drivers, and displays of the latest technology used in the sport.

F1 Las Vegas race one of the most expensive to attend

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be one of the most expensive for fans to attend. The fact that it will run on a street circuit along the famous Las Vegas strip will hike hotel prices in the area.

Major hotel chains along the track bought tickets to the race in bulk and are now selling them in a package with their hotel rooms. MGM reportedly bought $20 million worth of tickets and is now reselling them by packaging them with their hotel rooms.

The race in Las Vegas was always expected to be expensive, given how costly the inaugural Miami GP turned out to be. The prices for the Miami GP were super high, an indication of the prices for the Las Vegas race. The Las Vegas and Miami races will now have the most expensive ordinary tickets on the F1 calendar.

