Best teams for Virtual Scentventure Old Memories of the Icy Post stage in Honkai Star Rail

The Virtual Scentventure event in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 can be challenged with various team compositions. Trailblazers can challenge the fourth stage, Old Memories of the Icy Post, after they have successfully completed the previous three stages. With the release of the fourth stage, players may be wondering what the best teams are to challenge the stage to obtain some Stellar Jades. The stage features Bronya and Gepard, who are well-known to the players as they are the standard 5-star characters.

This article goes over the best teams to successfully complete the Old Memories of the Icy Post stage in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

What are the best teams for the Virtual Scentventure Old Memories of the Icy Post stage in Honkai Star Rail 1.6?

1) Topaz & Numby + Dr. Ratio + Ruan Mei + Luocha

A team featuring Topaz & Numby, Dr. Ratio, Ruan Mei, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz & Numby (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Dr. Ratio (Secondary DPS)

(Secondary DPS) Ruan Mei (Primary buffer)

(Primary buffer) Luocha (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition features Topaz & Numby as the main DPS unit and focuses on the follow-up attack playstyle. Dr. Ratio assists Topaz by also launching follow-up attacks on an adversary that deals significant Imaginary damage.

Meanwhile, Ruan Mei boosts their SPD and increases their All-Type RES PEN, granting them additional damage. Luocha, on the other hand, deals adequate Imaginary damage while also healing his team members to ensure their safety.

2) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae + Yukong + Pela + Lynx

A team featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Yukong, Pela, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Yukong (Primary buffer)

(Primary buffer) Pela (Primary debuffer)

(Primary debuffer) Lynx (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae hypercarry team composition can easily defeat opponents, as Imbibitor Luane is one of the game's best DPS units. Yukong and Pela assist Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in dealing an excellent amount of damage to the adversaries.

The former enhances Imbibitor Lunae's ATK and CRIT stats, whereas the latter inflicts debuffs on opponents, making them more vulnerable to Imbibitor Lunae's attacks. Meanwhile, Lynx heals her allies whenever they get hit by an adversary.

3) Argenti + Welt + Tingyun + Huohuo

A team featuring Argenti, Welt, Tingyun, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Welt (Secondary DPS/Debuffer)

(Secondary DPS/Debuffer) Tingyun (Primary buffer)

(Primary buffer) Huohuo (Secondary buffer/Healer)

Argenti is the main DPS unit of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. He is one of the newest additions to the Path of Erudition and can deal extraordinary physical damage. While he deals the most damage, Welt supports him by dealing significant Imaginary damage and lowering opponents’ SPD.

Tingyun buffs both DPS units’ ATK stat and replenishes Argenti’s Energy to allow him to gain the maximum amount of Energy for his ultimate. Meanwhile, Huohuo assists Tingyun by replenishing their Energy. She also provides healing to her allies to ensure their survival, as she is the team's sole healer.