Best tips and tricks to dominate in NBA 2k25

NBA 2K25 was launched on September 4, bringing new gameplay mechanics and features designed to improve players' in-game experience. To dominate the court in NBA 2K25, one must focus on some specific aspects including the gameplay meta, Rhythm Shooting, maximizing the new Signature Go-To Shots, builds, and earning Virtual Currency (VC) quickly and efficiently.

Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the franchise, these tips and tricks should help you master the game and stay ahead of the competition.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

How to dominate the court in NBA 2K25

2K Games has made a massive upgrade to the overall gameplay (Image via 2K Games)

The following tips and tricks will help you master your gameplay in NBA 2K25 and take you to the next level.

1) NBA 2K25 gameplay meta

Each year, NBA 2K introduces a new gameplay meta, and NBA 2K25 is no exception. This year, the meta revolves around the new Rhythm Shooting mechanic.

Players who can master the timing and rhythm of their favorite players’ shots will dominate the court. This mechanic requires you to get in sync with your player’s shooting style, making it essential to practice each player's shot in various game situations.

The pro tip is to start by learning the rhythm of sharpshooters like Steph Curry or Kevin Durant. Their quick releases make them deadly from beyond the arc, and mastering their Rhythm Shooting can give you a significant edge in games.

2) Mastering Rhythm Shooting

Rhythm Shooting is the cornerstone of NBA 2K25’s gameplay, allowing players to score from anywhere on the court.

It is important to master Rhythm Shooting (Image via 2K Games)

To master this mechanic, spend time in the Learn 2K mode, which breaks down shooting techniques into beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. This mode will help you understand the nuances of each player’s shot, including release timing, foot placement, and follow-through.

As a pro tip, utilize the Shooting Frenzy mini-game to practice your jump shots under less pressure. This will help you develop a feel for the rhythm without the stress of a live game situation.

3) Maximizing Signature Go-To Shots

NBA 2K25 introduces Signature Go-To Shots, a new mechanic that allows players to execute unique dribble moves and shots with ease.

This feature is particularly useful for breaking down defenders and creating space for open looks. By holding the right analog stick up, you can seamlessly transition from a dribble move into a jump shot, making it harder for defenders to predict your next move.

NBA 2K25 introduced Signature Go-To Shots (Image via 2K Games)

The pro tip is to experiment with different players' Signature Go-To Shots in QuickPlay to find the ones that best suit your style. Players like Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić have versatile moves that can be devastating in the right hands.

4) Creating the best builds

When it comes to MyCAREER, creating the right build is crucial. NBA 2K25 offers various builds that can cater to different playstyles. However, some stand out due to their versatility and effectiveness on the court.

Strategic building is the key (Image via 2K Games)

You can utilize the game's extensive MyPLAYER Builder, all-new Takeover system, improved Badge progression, and immersive MyCAREER experience to form the best kind of builds.

The pro tip is to consider building a versatile wing player with strong shooting and defensive attributes. This type of build allows you to contribute both offensively and defensively, making you a valuable asset to any team.

5) Earning VC quickly and efficiently

As always, VC remains essential for upgrading your player and purchasing in-game items. While VC can be purchased, there are also several ways to earn it quickly without spending real money.

Earning VC quickly and efficiently is needed for consistent in-game domination (Image via 2K Games)

The pro tip here is to play MyCAREER games and focus on completing daily objectives. Additionally, participate in Mini-Games like Dribble Speedrun and Knockout, which offer VC rewards for strong performances.

These methods will help you accumulate VC faster, allowing you to upgrade your player more efficiently.

