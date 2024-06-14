Best tips to win more in Monopoly Go Tycoon Racers event

The Monopoly Go Tycoon Racers event requires a collective effort from your team to ensure amazing rewards. However, there are some simple tips you can focus on to imprint your team's name on the best rewards in the game. The rewards you can earn from the Tycoon Racers event depend on your team's standings in the three different races.

This article will help you with some simple tips that can help win more in the Monopoly Go Tycoon Racers event.

Here are some simple tips to win more in Monopoly Go Tycoon Racers event

Monopoly Go Tycoon Racers event requires you to remain active in the game. You will need many dice rolls to earn the Flag tokens in Monopoly Go for free and these tips can help you win a lot more.

1) Focus on the races

This is the most crucial strategy to multiply your winnings in the Monopoly Go Tycoon Racers event. A total of three races occur during this event, which usually runs for four days. Players enter different teams during the first day, and the races are held in the last three days.

A flexible strategy is to go all out on the first two days for high placements, and go for the third-place finish in the final race or vice-versa.

2) Focus on earning more Flag tokens

You can get Flag tokens by landing on tiles featuring these tokens (Image via Scopely)

From Day 1 onwards, focus on earning more Flag tokens for free days so that you have enough in your stock. There are different ways to earn these tokens for this event, such as completing Quick Wins, getting rewards for completing tournament milestones, and more. Feel free to check out our article for more details on earning these tokens.

3) Learn the usages of Roll Multipliers

Roll Multipliers will be crucial in helping you multiply your earnings of Flag tokens and points in the mini-game. Therefore, learning the best tips and tricks to get the most out of the Roll Multipliers will help you immensely to stay ahead of the curve.

4) Remain active in the game and choose the right rewards

The whole team must remain active during this event to maintain their position in the top three spots in the game. Furthermore, when you get to choose between two rewards in the mini-game, go for either the Flag tokens or dice rolls, depending on the situation.

The Monopoly Go Tycoon Racers event will end on June 16, 2024. Act up faster to collect all the required assets to help your team win the grand prize from this event.