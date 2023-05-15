Best topping for Pure Vanilla Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Pure Vanilla was one of the most popular characters in Cookie Run: Kingdom post his release, as he was miles ahead of the other healers in the game. The other Ancient Cookie, Hollyberry, also enjoyed similar popularity in the meta until, eventually, both fell into disuse with the release of newer Cookies in 2022. The New Year brought massive buffs for both characters as part of the 2023 Anniversary update.

With both of these Cookies being very reliable investments, at least for some time, this article explores different topping builds for Pure Vanilla to help players get the most from their investment.

How to get the most out of Pure Vanilla Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Let's go over the numbers of a maxed out Pure Vanilla, after he received the buff. (Lv. 70 Cookie and Skill Lvl., +12 Swift Chocolate topping, 4 Star Ascension)

HP: 231,640

ATK: 37,034

DEF: 62,968

CRIT%: 15.29%

Overall Power: 203,683

The numbers for his buffed "Love and Peace" skill is also provided below:

Amplify Buff Up: +25.0% for 10.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Healing: 185.2% of ATK

HP Shield: blocks 20.0% of Max HP for 10.0 sec

If the HP Shield is dispelled or the target is immune: Healing (Cookies): 1.0% of Max HP every 1.0 sec for 7.0 sec, Healing (Others): 35.0% of ATK every 1.0 sec for 7.0 sec

Injury Alleviation: -50.0%

Passive: Debuff Resist +30.0%

The preferred topping for healers in Cookie Run: Kingdom is generally a Swift Chocolate build, given players would want their teams to receive healing as many times as possible in any given round. This was the case with Pure Vanilla as well, as his old skill was entirely focused on healing with no additional elements.

The question of the optimal topping build for his is not as simple today because his buff added several new sides to his "Love and Peace" skill. The two main reasons why Cookie Run: Kingdom players might want to look outside a Swift Chocolate topping are the fact that Amplify Buff aspect, along with the fact that Pure Vanilla will have more varied use cases now than she did before her buff.

This gives three potential topping choices for Pure Vanilla, namely Solid Almond (to boost survivability to allow for use across Cookie Run: Kingdom), Swift Chocolate (maximize healing), or Sweet Candy (to boost the Amplify buff component further).

In terms of overall value, the Swift Chocolate topping still wins out, as Pure Vanilla's main role will be that of a healer, so in a majority of situations having him heal back as much DMG as possible is the best use of his skills.

The other options can be used experimentally, but F2P Cookie Run: Kingdom players are better off investing their limited resources in a maxed out Swift Chocolate build for their Pure Vanilla.

