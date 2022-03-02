Best Town Hall 9 bases in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is an online strategy real-time multiplayer game in which players assault enemy bases with various attack techniques while defending their own friendly base using defenses and clan castle troops.

Therefore, the game necessitates building a proper strategy for defending bases as a good attacking tactic can only help one earn a limited number of trophies, while a good defensive base is capable of winning a lot.

Town Hall 9 is a crucial part of the game, since TH 9 players get access to X-Bows in the game and also the Archer Queen. They are also usually included in clan war battles and are expected to win three stars while defending against their opponents' attacks.

Best Town Hall 9 base in Clash of Clans

The most crucial factor in building a good town hall 9 base is by deciding the reasons to build it.

Once players decide on the reason for building a base, they should start creating it accordingly. If they are developing a base for clan war battles or saving trophies, they should build an anti-3 star or anti-2 star base as provided in the video below.

Such trophy or star saving bases have a town hall in the center with defenses like X-Bows, Hidden Teslas and Archer Queens covering it to protect against high DPS troops like Dragon, Pekka, Balloons, and more.

If the reason to build a base is to save resources like Elixir, Gold and Dark Elixir, then players should create one with resource storage in the center, covered with powerful defenses.

Players may even keep the Town Hall outside the base to allow players to get an easy 1 star and leave the resources. These types of Clash of Clans bases should only be used in multiplayer battles where players are trying to save resources for expensive troop and building upgrades.

The video below provides a good farming or resource saving base.

Players can also place a clan castle in a defensive location to make it tough for enemies to finish bases. Defensive clan castles in Clash of Clans are difficult to deal with, consuming a lot of opposing forces' time and allowing defenses to clean them out.

They're an anti-valkyrie, anti-hog and anti-dragon base since the clan castle troops are difficult to lure out.

Noteworthy @NoteworthyGames Town Hall 9 Defense Strategies! Which base is your favorite? youtu.be/6eNg0BFozIg?a Town Hall 9 Defense Strategies! Which base is your favorite? youtu.be/6eNg0BFozIg?a

Finally, Clash of Clans players should try to keep a different base design for clan wars and multiplayer battles. If a TH 9 player is pushing for trophies, they should build bases that are anti-2 star or anti-3.

Players should look for farming bases if they wish to preserve resources for future troops and build upgrades.

