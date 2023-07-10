5 best tracks from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Wave 5 DLC

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Wave 5 DLC is set to be released on 12 July. This DLC adds eight new tracks and three new characters to the game making the 9-year-old game feel fresh again. This is the fifth DLC that has been added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Nintendo has done its best never to let the iconic game series get stale.

Although eight new tracks have been added to the game, not all are as fun to play. This article will tell you about the five best tracks in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Wave 5 DLC.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Athens Dash and 4 other best tracks in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Wave 5 DLC

1) Daisy Cruiser

Drive through the giant cruise ship in Daisy Cruiser (Image via Nintendo)

Set on a large cruise ship, Daisy Cruiser first appeared in Mario Kart: Double Dash on the Gamecube. This track takes the characters on a tour of the cruise ship, starting from the deck and going through swimming pools and halls to get to the finish.

The track also has a peaceful background song to go with it, even though it may not match the chaotic nature of the game.

2) Moonview Highway

Moonview Highway has a beautiful look (Image via Nintendo)

Moonview Highway is another track returning in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Wave 5 DLC. The track initially appeared in Mario Kart Wii, where it was famous for being notoriously difficult due to NPC vehicles on the highway that you must carefully avoid.

This track takes you on a highway in the nighttime and provides a scenic change from the bright, colorful tracks of the game. The track also features one of the best songs in the game, making the driving experience much more exciting.

3) Squeaky Clean Sprint

Squeaky Clean Sprint is the newest map in Mario Kart Deluxe 8 (Image via Nintendo)

Squeaky Clean Sprint is the only original track released in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Wave 5 DLC and features an interesting concept. The track consists of an oversized bathroom making the characters look miniature in comparison.

This track makes the players drive through sinks, bathtubs, and bars of soap to get to the finish line. The map consists of multiple elevated levels featuring many twists and turns, making it one of the most exciting maps to try out in the newest DLC of the game.

2) Athens Dash

Mario and Toad racing through Athens in Athens Dash (Image via Nintendo)

Only released a few months ago in Mario Kart Tour, Athens Dash is a real-world-inspired map that features in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Wave 5 DLC. The track is based in Greece and takes players on a journey across the ancient city of Athens.

The map also contains the famous ruins of the Acropolis of Athens, the Parthenon, and many other references to Ancient Greek culture. The soundtrack is also exciting and makes you feel like you are traveling across the city.

5) Vancouver Velocity

The Lionsgate Bridge in Vancouver Velocity (Image via Nintendo)

Yet another track inspired by a real-life city, Vancouver Velocity, takes you on a Canadian City of Vancouver tour. This map was first introduced in Mario Kart Tour and featured iconic Vancouver landmarks such as the Rogers Arena and the Olympic Cauldron.

The track takes players on a tour of the Canadian city, featuring plenty of obstacles along the way. The soundtrack is a remixed version of the original song of Vancouver Velocity in Mario Kart: Tour.

