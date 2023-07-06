Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Wave 5 release date revealed: Included tracks, characters and more

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course DLC expansion just got even bigger. Publisher Nintendo has revealed that Wave 5 of the expansion will be released soon, expected to be globally available on June 12, 2023. As usual, this DLC adds many new tracks to race across. To top it off, there are also new driver characters to check out.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



The Booster Course Pass is available now: Pump up those tires, Wave 5 is almost here! Eight additional courses and three returning characters come to the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass on 7/12.The Booster Course Pass is available now: ninten.do/6018gxqgO Pump up those tires, Wave 5 is almost here! Eight additional courses and three returning characters come to the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass on 7/12.The Booster Course Pass is available now: ninten.do/6018gxqgO https://t.co/bMPJnpIZnx

This further adds replayability to the popular arcade racing game on Nintendo Switch. This article details everything there is to know.

What does Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pack include for Wave 5?

Eight more tracks are available as part of Wave 5 of the Booster Course DLC. Many of these are nostalgic retro additions that players will likely be excited to replay. Others are more modern and even include brand-new tracks never seen before. They are as follows:

Daisy Cruiser (from Mario Kart Double Dash)

Sunset Wilds (from Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Koopa Cape (from Mario Kart Wii)

Moonview Highway (from Mario Kart Wii)

Los Angeles Laps (from Mario Kart Tour)

Athens Dash (from Mario Kart Tour)

The eighth track, "Squeaky Clean Sprint," is completely new to the Super Mario spin-off series and takes place in a bathroom-inspired setting. From a path that leads through a water-filled bathtub to jumping across ramps over commodes, it is an inventive course that is also visually stunning.

Furthermore, four new characters join the drivers' roster:

Birdo (Weight Class: Medium)

Kamek (Weight Class: Medium)

Wiggler (Weight Class: Heavy)

Petey Pirahna (Weight Class: Heavy)

This marks the second to last Wave in the Booster Course DLC, with the final Wave being revealed sometime in the future.

Can players try out Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass before buying it?

With eight tracks each across six Waves, there are a total of 48 courses in the Booster Course Pass, without counting extra additions like characters. For just $24.99, this is arguably a steal. However, players may hesitate to purchase the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC.

Interestingly, the Booster Course Pass DLC is free for Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) subscribers. This is the Japanese gaming giant's online Nintendo Switch console service. Note that players must own the higher-tier " Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack" subscription to avail of this offer. It is not available for base NSO subscribers.

The Expansion Pack variant is surprisingly cheap if players invest in a family plan, so it is worth it. Players also gain access to DLCs for a handful of other Nintendo Switch games, such as Splatoon 3 and Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the definitive version of the 2014 Nintendo Wii U arcade racing game. Released in 2017, it is available only on the Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes