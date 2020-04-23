e-Premier League Finals 2019

The global COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lockdown in many countries around the world. Instead of weekends being spent watching exciting live football games in stadiums or on televisions, most people are at home wondering how best to bide their time.

During these testing times, there is a saving grace – video games, of course. For most football fans and fanatics, it means EA Sports FIFA 20. With the advent and subsequent growth of the esports industry, people are pursuing video gaming full time.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the suspension of most significant football leagues, or for that matter, most major sporting events in the world to a standstill. So, there cannot be a better time for FIFA fans to make the most of their time at home, and play their favourite EA Sports game on a PC, Xbox, or Playstation.

Given that there is no certainty about the resumption of professional football action any time soon, it is the perfect opportunity for aspiring 'managers' or 'armchair gaffers' to virtually test their mettle. Enter FIFA 20 Career Mode.

From being able to pick any team out of the 30 official leagues, over 700 clubs, and over 17,000 players, the football world becomes yours virtually. It allows you to either pick your favourite team, or pick a team you’d like to build and grow by taking them up from the lowest divisions to the premier tier.

You could even be a manager of multiple clubs over the entire course of your career by trying to win all trophies, and then deciding to move on. The Career Mode option also lets you take control of an international team if you’d wish to pursue that route alongside managing your club daily.

The key for becoming a successful manager in FIFA 20, and to win trophies, is to have the right players with the right chemistry. You can tailor and customise your team in any way you like. Just like in FIFA Ultimate Team where you try to make a Dream Team, the same can be done in the Career Mode of FIFA 20.

However, a significant difference between the two games is that in Ultimate Team, there is some luck and a lot of coin-spending required. In FIFA 20 Career Mode though, it is all about negotiations, and the club’s budget giving it a more realistic feel.

After having simulated all seasons on EA Sports FIFA 20 Career mode through various scenarios, and with multiple teams, here is a list of the potentially best XI players aged 25 years or below, in a 4-4-2 formation.

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma - The next Buffon?

OVR – 85

Age – 21

Value - £33.5M

Club – AC Milan

Nationality – Italy.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is AC Milan’s first-choice goalkeeper, and is an incredible shot-stopper. Born in 1999, he is one of the best young goalkeepers in world football today. Donnarumma, not without reason, is touted by many to be the rightful successor of his namesake, Gianluigi Buffon, arguably Italy's greatest ever goalkeeper.

Although he was not called up Antonio Conte for Italy's Euro 2016 squad, Donnarumma made his debut for the national team in a 2016 friendly against France, and has since made 15 more appearances for the Azzurri.

Let us have a look at some of Donnarumma’s attributes that stand out, and would make him a great buy on FIFA 20.

Diving – 90

Handling – 80

Reflexes – 90

Positioning – 80

Donnarumma quickly shoots up to 87 within the first season itself, and has a potential of 92 within just 3-4 years.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has a FIFA 20 rating of 85, a rating many believe is too low for him, and he is a much better goalkeeper than his rating would suggest. To put the same into perspective, let us look at some of the best goalkeeper ratings on FIFA 20.

Jan Oblak – 91 Marc Andre Ter Stegen – 90 Alisson Becker – 89 David de Gea – 89 Manuel Neuer – 88 Ederson – 88 Hugo Lloris – 88 Thibaut Courtois – 88 Samir Handanovic – 88 Keylor Navas – 87.

For anyone who has seen Donnarumma between the posts, knows that it is pretty shocking that his rating is behind a few of the names on that list.

Even for those who have not, one key statistic will help understand why Donnarumma is the best young goalkeeper in the world at present. No goalkeeper in Europe's top 5 leagues has a higher save % than the 21-year-old Italian (81.9%) since the start of 2019. Behind Donnarumma is Jan Oblak, who is the highest-rated goalkeeper in FIFA 20, at 81.2%.

This particular stat alone is undoubtedly enough to suggest why Donnarumma should be your first choice. If you’d like to buy a new young goalkeeper and are willing to spend somewhere around £ 30-45 million, don't hesitate to sign the young Italian!

Defenders

The defence would consist of a left-back, a right-back and a pair of centre backs. Without much ado, let us meet these four personnel.

Left-back: Renan Lodi

Renan Lodi - calm and yet fierce

OVR – 79

Age – 22

Value – £11.5M

Club – Atletico Madrid

Nationality – Brazil.

This Brazilian, born in Sao Paulo in 1998, has had a significant impact on Diego Simeone’s side. He has come out through the blocks, and made that left-back position his own at Atletico Madrid.

Renan Lodi, a crafty left-footed player, is known for his quickness and work rate. He is quite crafty on the ball as well, and causes a mismatch on that side. In FIFA 20, Lodi is valued at less than £ 12 million, so can be picked up as a bargain in the transfer market.

The 22-year-old is explosive, and has the flair that most Brazilians have. What makes Lodi stand out, however, is his stamina. He is a workhorse, and can sprint during an entire game, effortlessly doing his box to box duties. Let us have a look at some of Lodi's attributes on FIFA 20.

Acceleration – 86

Sprint Speed – 84

Crossing – 80

Long Pass – 75

Short Pass – 75

Vision – 73

Agility – 82

Balance – 82

Ball Control – 80

Dribbling – 80

Reactions – 79

Composure – 77

Interceptions – 76

Marking – 74

Standing Tackle – 75

Slide Tackle – 76

Aggression – 77

Jumping – 76

Stamina – 84

As one can see from the above stats, Renan Lodi is a complete player. He has excellent dribbling skills, is more than handy in passing. His pace along with his physicality makes him a beast on both, the defensive end, as well as when he is running down the flanks.

Lodi has the potential to go up to 87 within 4-5 years. One area where he could be trained is 'Strength'.

The Brazilian is less costly than players like Marcelo, Andy Robertson, Luke Shaw, Zinchenko and David Alaba, to name a few. Additionally, Lodi is also younger than all these players. Lodi is a definite recommendation to buy in the FIFA 20 transfer market if your team requires a left-back.

Centre-Back – Niklas Sule

- Niklas Sule

OVR – 85

Age – 24

Value - £38.5M

Club – FC Bayern

Nationality – Germany

Niklas Sule is one of the best defenders in Europe. He leads both Bayern Munich’s backline as well as Germany’s. Born in 1995, Sule shot into prominence at a very young age as he made the youth teams of Germany at various age-group levels, as well as the German 2016 Olympic team. The 24-year-old has been a part of the senior German football team since 2016. After joining Bayern Munich from 1899 Hoffenheim in 2017, Sule has become a defensive stalwart.

The German international has a strong aerial presence, and is one of the strongest defenders you will find in FIFA 20. Sule suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear early this season, but given that the FIFA 20 Career Mode will not account for that, feel free to try and bolster your defence by buying the big German.

Sule is very similar to England’s Harry Maguire in his style of play. However, the German is younger and faster than the Englishman. Let us have a look at some of his attributes on FIFA 20:

Sprint Speed – 87

Interceptions – 81

Heading – 86

Def. Awareness – 85

Standing Tackle – 89

Slide Tackle – 87

Strength – 94

Aggression – 83

These stats suggest that running into Sule is like running into a brick wall. He is a joy to play within EA Sports FIFA 20, and there are few players better than the German in central defence. A team with Süle at centre back, and Donnarumma in goal, seems hard to get past.

Sule grows to 88-89 within a season itself without any training drills, and has the potential to cross the 90s within three seasons. The 24-year-old is valued at close to £ 40 million. The best option is to buy Sule at a cost, and not budge on the lowest price. Even if at a premium, anything within £ 45 million is a great deal on the German.

Centre-Back: Matthijs de Ligt

Ajax's youngest ever captain, Matthias de Ligt, now plays alongside Giorgio Chiellini for Juventus

OVR – 85

Age – 20

Value - £42M

Club – Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Nationality – Netherlands

Virgil van Dyk, Giorgio Chiellini, Kalidou Koulibaly and Sergio Ramos are known to be the best active centre-backs in the world. However, Matthijs de Ligt is in that conversation too. Born in 1999, the Dutchman became the youngest ever captain in the UEFA Champions League when he captained Ajax to the semi-finals last season. De Ligt is the epitome of age being just a number.

After an incredible season with Ajax, de Ligt had offers pouring in from all the top clubs across Europe. He chose to join Italian giants, Juventus, or in FIFA 20 given the license restrictions, Piemonte Calcio.

Matthijs de Ligt is one of the most promising youngsters in world football. He gets to play alongside the current Ballon D’Or holder, Virgil van Dyk, for his national team, the Netherlands. In club football, De Ligt partners with the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci at Juventus, two of Italy’s greatest ever defenders.

Some of De Ligt's attributes on FIFA 20 are as follows:

Short Power – 82

Reactions – 83

Composure – 82

Interceptions – 82

Heading Accuracy – 85

Def. Awareness – 86

Standing Tackle – 82

Slide Tackle – 80

Jumping – 84

Stamina – 77

Strength – 88

Aggression – 82

In terms of the above numbers, it is clear that De Ligt is a powerful presence on the defensive end, and will act as a strong shield for the goalkeeper. Alongside Niklas Sule, this central defensive pair could be one made in heaven.

From a FIFA 20 perspective, De Ligt is very young, and has potential to grow to 93 in less than four years. However, he is on the expensive side, valued at £ 42 million. It will not be easy negotiating a rate close to his current value in the game. So be ready to splash the cash if you have it at your disposal.

Right-Back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

. The world's best young right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

OVR – 83

Age – 21

Value - £40M

Club – Liverpool

Nationality – England

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Anyone who watches European football knows this name for one particular moment that has been etched in stone forever. That quick corner against Barcelona to Divok Origi.

Alexander-Arnold (or TAA), is not only the best right back in the world at present, but he is also the most intelligent. His crossing ability is unmatched, and he can also take free kicks, making him an excellent choice for a right-back in FIFA 20.

Born in 1998 in Liverpool, Trent Alexander Arnold has come through the ranks at the club, and has seen it all. This is evident in his maturity on the pitch at such a young age. Alexander Arnold, recently having received a call up for Gareth Southgate’s side, is now vying for a regular spot for the Three Lions.

Some of TAA's critical attributes in FIFA 20 are as follows:

Acceleration – 79

Sprint Speed – 81

Vision – 78

Crossing – 88

FK Accuracy – 80

Short Pass – 81

Long Pass – 82

Curve – 82

Reactions – 82

Ball Control – 82

Interceptions – 79

Defensive Awareness – 76

Standing Tackle – 83

Slide Tackle – 79

Stamina – 83

From the above numbers, it is evident that TAA is a great passer and a solid on-the-ball defender. His stamina levels seem to be impressive as well, which translates to more minutes and more running from the Liverpool boy.

Alexander-Arnold grows to 86 within a year, without any drills. A high premium may be required to move him out of Liverpool, and join the club of your choice. Additionally, maybe quoting the minimum price suggested on the negotiations page, along with a Selling Clause % could come in handy, going forward.