Best W-Engines for Alice in Zenless Zone Zero

Equipping the best W-Engine on Alice in Zenless Zone Zero is necessary to bring out the most of her kit. The character can consistently inflict Assault damage on targets by tapping into her Anomaly fighting style. When it comes to the weapons, the game offers quite a few S-rank and A-rank options to choose from.
This article lists all the best W-Engines for Alice in ZZZ.
Zenless Zone Zero Alice W-Engines guide
1) Practiced Perfection
Practiced Perfection is the best W-Engine for Alice in Zenless Zone Zero. Serving as her signature option, it rolls with an ATK substat. Additionally, the weapon increases the wearer’s Anomaly Mastery and Physical DMG.
The elemental buff stacks up to two times and is generated immediately after entering combat. Alice can use the passive effect to deal significant damage, considering she can convert Anomaly Mastery to Anomaly Proficiency.
2) Sharpened Stinger
Sharpened Stinger is the signature W-Engine of Jane Doe in ZZZ, but it serves as an alternate option for Alice. It is equipped with an Anomaly Proficiency substrate, which can directly increase the agent’s Assault damage. The W-Engine also boosts the Physical DMG and Anomaly Buildup Rate of the wearer.
The buffs offered by Sharpened Stinger are comparable to Alice’s signature W-Engine. Hence, you can use it to build her.
3) Fusion Compiler
Alice is one of the best characters to use the Fusion Compiler in Zenless Zone Zero. The Pen Ratio substat from the W-Engine increases the character’s overall damage output.
Fusion Compiler further boosts the ATK and Anomaly Proficiency of the wearer. Both the buffs from the passive also empower Alice’s abilities. The Anomaly Proficiency effect stacks up to three times, which directly influences Assault damage inflicted by the character.
4) Electro-Lip Gloss
Electro-Lip Gloss can be obtained upon reaching level 30 on the New Eridu City Fund (battle pass). You can equip it on Alice to benefit from its Anomaly Proficiency substat. The A-Rank W-Engine also increases the equipper’s ATK and damage output.
All the attributes featured on Electro-Lip Gloss can directly boost Alice's damage output. Since she is a DPS unit, you will want to empower her abilities as much as possible.
5) Weeping Gemini
Weeping Gemini is the best free-to-play W-Engine for Alice in ZZZ, as it features all the crucial attributes. Aside from offering ATK% to the wearer, the weapon boosts their Anomaly Proficiency by 30 when a squad member triggers the negative effect. The passive stacks up to four times and expires only when the target is defeated or has recovered from stuns.
Alice can easily activate and sustain the effect, which will further boost her damage output.
