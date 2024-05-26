Wall bangs on Vertigo in CS2 require expertise on the map and can be quite daunting for new players. Following the new map changes that came with the Fire Sale update, the whole player base is trying to eke out every advantage they can. Vertigo has always been a challenging map for every new CS2 player and it's high time that there was a reliable guide to help them gain an advantage over the competition.

Here are some step-by-step guides to a few of the most effective AWP wall bang spots on Vertigo.

These are the best wall bang spots on Vertigo in CS2:

1) AWP wall bang for CT side (From Mid to A connector to T main Top)

CT side to T side top mid (Image via Valve)

Make your way from CT spawn towards A connector and align yourself with the line between the tiles on the wall to your left.

Look towards the elevators and locate the three Zeros on the wall above the button between the first two elevators from your right.

Aim between the third zero and the line above it, at roughly head level as shown in the image.

This is the perfect AWP wall bang for you to clear out anyone passively holding Top Mid from behind yellow on T main.

2) AWP wall bang for T side (From T main top to B site)

T side top main to back of B site (Image via Valve)

Line yourself up close to the first free-standing pillar behind yellow on T main and look towards B site.

Place your crosshair exactly as shown in the image. For best results, line up your a double zoomed AWP and shoot.

The CTs holding orange boxes in the back of B site won't know what hit them.

This shot, if executed perfectly, will help you assist your teammates rushing B stairs. And not to mention, it will surely tilt your opponents in CS2.

3) AWP wall bang for CT side (Mid to A connector to T side mid rush)

CT side to T side top main rush (Image via Valve)

As you rotate from A site to connector, stand in the tight corner towards your immediate left by the walls.

Take out your AWP and aim at roughly head-to-body height as shown in the Image.

This wall bang will perfectly line up with any T-side players rushing up to the top mid.

If you can coordinate this wall bang with a teammate throwing a molly at T main, you can deny the Ts a lot of map control.

These are without a doubt, the best wall bang spots on Vertigo in CS2. These tricks will surely help you carve out an edge over your opponents and will no doubt make you win games left right and center. Make sure you utilize all the tools at your disposal to get those wins with all the new map changes the Fire Sale update brought.

