5 best Warcraft Rumble talents

As you play Warcraft Rumble, some talents are simply better in battle than others. It all comes down to what units you have, but at the end of the day, there are units that just have more reliable, useful combat powers. As you upgrade your minis, they receive a new ability until they reach Legendary. While you can equip three abilities at a time, only one can be activated at a time—you can change it at any time, but these abilities will be the most reliable.

In this article, we’ll focus on specific Warcraft Rumble talents instead of the complete loadout you can give each of these units. A tier list of characters can be broached another day. However, if you want to know the best abilities in the game, you can’t go wrong with these.

Which are the best Warcraft Rumble talents to use?

1) Gnomish Cloaking Device - S.A.F.E. Pilot

Frankly, Gnomish Cloaking Device might be one of the most powerful Warcraft Rumble talents period. This particular power deploys from the explosion with Stealth and Ambush, making the S.A.F.E. Pilot one of the most overpowered units you can have in your collection.

You deal damage upon launching, and then you have the double damage strike, thanks to Ambushing. Its other abilities are nice, but none of them even come close to the many uses Gnomish Cloaking Device has.

2) Tunnel Vision - Quilboar

Sometimes, you just need a bit of a distraction, something to soak some damage and keep people away from your units. This Warcraft Rumble talent comes in handy for that reason. Quilboars’ Tunnel Vision ability lets them deploy faster than normal. It’s amazing when you’re trying to distract people, grab chests, or other objectives.

While I’m a fan of Bristleback for its ability to deal extra damage to melee attackers, simply being able to deploy incredibly fast is more viable for my strategies. I feel like Tunnel Vision is going to see far more use in the long run.

3) Flame Burst - Whelp Eggs

Whelp Eggs are the bane of many a Vanilla World of Warcraft player. Farming Onyxia might be easy now, but back then, the Whelp Eggs were a serious threat. Among the best Warcraft Rumble talents, you’ll find an Egg ability: Flame Burst. All three of its abilities are worthwhile, it’s no contest—Flame Burst is the best ability. When the egg hatches, it deals damage to all nearby enemies. It’s going to take some strategy and knowledge to get these eggs into play, but once you do, you can rest assured that they will carry their weight.

After all, Whelp Eggs are easily some of the best units in the entire game. Their ability to deal sufficient AOE damage simply by hatching is something you cannot underestimate.

4) Infectious Swipes - Harpies

I will always be a fan of units in strategy games that serve one function: deal as much damage as possible. These glass cannon units are so much fun to use as a way to completely demolish a threat. For that reason, Harpies have one of the best Warcraft Rumble talents in the game.

Infectious Swipes adds Poison to their attacks. They were already incredibly potent as a threat, but the ability to ignore Armor is just a bit of icing on the cake. Harpies may not stay out in battle long but will deal reliable damage.

5) Mighty Throw - Gryphon Rider

The Gryphon Rider has an ability that fixes the major problem with it. As far as Warcraft Rumble talents go, Mighty Throw takes the Gryphon Rider from a mediocre unit to something far more potent. It gains +3 Range (putting it at 8 instead of 5), making it a unit that will survive a bit longer in battle. Like the Harpies before it, it’s more of a glass cannon-type unit.

That said, with a reach of 8, it’s going to deal damage for much longer than a Harpy will. When your target closes in, it won’t last very long, but hopefully, it deals enough damage at range to prevent that from happening at all.

As Warcraft Rumble continues to update, we will come back and offer some other new, interesting talents you should consider using. The game is a new offering from Blizzard, releasing in November 2023.