5 easy to get mounts you should be farming in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Farming mounts in World of Warcraft is a time-honored tradition. Players log in across several alts weekly, trying to pick up rare mounts that they missed out on in previous expansions. While there are several amazing mounts that have a 100% drop rate, such as Twilight Drake, Garn Nighthowl, and the Bronze Drake, I’m focusing on interesting mounts that you can easily log in and attempt to pick up.

I’m going to highlight some of my favorite mounts in World of Warcraft, all of which can be farmed with enough time and patience. Some of these are very short grinds, with the only lengthy part being getting to the area in question. However, they can all be attained with minimal effort in the Dragonflight expansion.

Easy to farm mounts in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

1) Blue Drake

Location: Borean Tundra, Eye of Eternity (10-man)

Borean Tundra, Eye of Eternity (10-man) Boss: Malygos

Malygos boasts two mounts and a plethora of treasures. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Originally, two mounts could drop from Malygos, depending on what difficulty you encounter him on. Normal dropped the Blue Drake in World of Warcraft, while Heroic dropped the Azure Drake. This boss is incredibly simple to head into and beat up. The only tedious part is getting to Borean Tundra. However, you can simply take a boat or airship, and fly the rest of the way to the boss location.

He also drops one of the best cosmetic polearms in the game - Black Ice. It’s a simple enough matter to fly in and smash this boss on several characters with zero effort.

2) Raven Lord

Location: Auchindoun, Setekk Halls - Heroic

Auchindoun, Setekk Halls - Heroic Boss: Anzu

Sadly, this majestic bird cannot fly. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A mount from the Burning Crusade expansion, just head to Auchindoun’s Sethekk Halls. Make sure you pick the Heroic version of the mount. You don’t even have to finish the dungeon. Anzu’s the second boss, so just run in, slap the stuffing out of it, and leave. However, since this is a Heroic, you will need to alt-hop.

The only weird thing about this gorgeous mount is that it cannot fly. Why the Raven Lord cannot fly in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is beyond me, but here we are.

3) Experiment 12-B

Location: Caverns of Time, Dragon Soul (10-man Normal or Heroic)

Caverns of Time, Dragon Soul (10-man Normal or Heroic) Boss: Ultraxion

Experiment B-12 had such a unique color palette. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Experiment 12-B in Dragon Soul is easily one of the most gorgeous of the Drakes in World of Warcraft. The pink/gold shades are beautiful, but it’s marred by how tedious the drop rate is. Dragon Soul has some excellent transmog pieces in it anyway, and you can also farm Reins of the Blazing Drake this way by defeating Madness of Deathwing.

Since you’re already here, you might as well! I prefer to go on Heroic, to try and get the Life-binder’s Handmaiden from Madness of Deathwing, to be honest.

4) Invincible’s Reigns

Location: Icecrown, Icecrown Citadel (25-man Heroic)

Icecrown, Icecrown Citadel (25-man Heroic) Boss: The Lich King

The king of all horses, Invincible. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sure, he’s the final boss of the entire raid, but you can get through this whole raid in 20 minutes or less. Any class and build can easily defeat ICC25H. You might want to grind through this anyway on any class that can wield a 2-handed sword, for the Shadowmourne Legendary Axe as well.

Invincible’s Reigns has a ridiculously low drop rate, but having a majestic horse with ethereal wings makes it all worth it. It’s easily one of the coolest mounts in World of Warcraft.

5) Reins of the Onyxian Drake

Location: Dustwallow Marsh, Onyxia’s Lair

Dustwallow Marsh, Onyxia’s Lair Boss: Onyxia

The Onyxian Mount is such a gorgeous dragon. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Killing this boss in World of Warcraft can take less than two to three minutes. In fact, it takes longer to get to Dustwallow Marsh than you’ll spend in the entire raid. But your reward, if it drops, is a mount that looks very similar to the boss herself, Onyxia. The Black Drake has a gorgeous look, tinged with violet, and is worth farming.

Some players unlocked this drake back in Vanilla, unlocking the Onyxian Cape to protect against her flames, but it’s still there, waiting for players to come brave the dragon’s lair.

World of Warcraft has literally dozens of mounts that you can farm solo, but this is just a selection of the best picks. Each expansion has mounts you can solo farm, and players should have no trouble going back through to the Legion expansion and defeating most bosses on their own.