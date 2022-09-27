WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King guide: How to get to Northrend

WoW Classic's latest Wrath of the Lich King expansion is live and allows players to visit the frozen lands of Northrend. The region is home to the nefarious Lich King, who resides atop the Icecrown Citadel and commands his evil army to cause chaos. Players must put an end to the villain by any means possible.

But to do that, they will need to land in Northrend to begin. Here is how to get departed on your new adventure in Blizzard's popular MMORPG.

WoW Classic offers a couple of ways to reach Northrend

For one, there are two factions players can pick to be a part of in WoW Classic: Alliance and Horde. To be able to go to Northrend, the game offers two destinations on the continent, and either of them can be used by both factions via different means.

1) Borean Tundra

To get here, Alliance players should head to Stormwind City harbor and find the dock in the northernmost area. Board a boat here when it arrives, which will take them to Borean Tundra.

The boat is called Kraken and the dockmaster is named Leesha Tannerby. The trip will take around a couple of minutes and will land Alliance players in Valiance Keep in Borean Tundra.

Horde players, meanwhile, will be using Zeppelins - flying ships - to travel around. Visit Orgrimmar's main gate and head west towards Durotar, where a new Zeppelin tower has been eructed.

Here, players can board the Might Wind on the north side of the tower and head to Warsong Hold in Borean Tundra. Note that the dockmaster here is Zeli Hotnozzle.

2) Howling Fjord

Starting in WoW Classic's Wetlands, Alliance folks can take a ship called Northspear from the Menethil Harbor. The ship's dockmaster is Ludin Farrow and will take them to Valgarde in Howling Fjord.

Those from the Horde should check out the brand new Zepellin Tower in Tirisfal Glades. Called Cloudkisser, this Zeppelin's dockmaster is Meefi Farthrottle and this is the only flying ship to leave this tower. From there, players will set sail for Vengeance Landing in Howling Fjord.

All in all, there are two ways for each of the players to arrive at either of the two entrypoints in Northrend.

What does Northrend offer?

Northrend poses a new challenge for WoW Classic players with more quests to engage in and enemies to fight. From mastering flight to meeting Northrend's NPC factions, there is a lot to explore as well. Players can take on Heroic Dungeons as well so they can build their character further and gain Epic quality items. Four more dungeons are planned as updates down the line.

Professions are also a thing, like jewelcrafters being able to create powerful stat boosting gems. Engineers can have more quirky abilities, like creating teleportation devices and even using nitro boosts to run at fast speeds. There is also more to enjoy in terms of Raids and PvP content.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is available as a free expansion for existing WoW Classic players. Those new to the MORPG experience might want to create a Battle.Net account first as a pre-requisite for playing the game since it follows a subscription model like other MMOs.

