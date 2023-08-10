10 coolest mounts in World of Warcraft (2023)

Out of World of Warcraft’s hundreds of mounts, some are simply cooler than the rest. A few of these on this list cannot be obtained anymore, becoming more status symbols than anything else. That doesn’t change how stylish they look as you ride around the various regions that make up Azeroth and beyond. However, it’s worth noting that this list is the opinion of one avid WoW player, and your thoughts may vary.

These are, as far as I go, the coolest mounts in World of Warcraft. Several other mounts almost made the cut, like Ashes of A’lar. It’s a mount I have a great fondness for, but the simplistic fire look was outstripped by some of the others. The jewelcrafting cats and Swift Zulian Tiger also nearly made the top 10.

The 10 coolest World of Warcraft mounts

10) Amani Warbear

Amani War Bear in WoW (Image via MrGM/Reddit)

Available in-game: No (recolor is available)

There is no cooler bear mount in all of World of Warcraft. While the pinkish/red recolor is also nice, this is the original.

It was only available for a limited time in Zul’Aman. You had to rescue all the scouts in the dungeon in time to get it. From the huge tusks to the mummified head on the side, this mount had it all.

9) Sky Golem

Sky Golem in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Available in-game: Yes (Engineering)

There are several mechanized mounts in World of Warcraft, but the Sky Golem is probably the easiest to get and one of the coolest.

A feat of goblin technology, it flies, sways in the air, and has awesome buzzsaws. Plus, you can farm herbs while still in it. What’s not to like?

8) Astral Cloud Serpent

Astral Cloud Serpent in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Available in-game: Yes (Mogu’shan Vaults - Elegon Normal/Heroic)

There are several amazing Cloud Serpents in World of Warcraft, but this mount stands heads and tails above the rest.

Instead of a physical dragon, you ride across the skies on a dragon made of pure star stuff. A constellation dragon carries you where you want to go, and all you have to do is head to Mogu’shan Vaults and hope Elegon drops it.

7) Rivendare’s Deathcharger

Available in-game: Yes (Stratholme - Lord Aurius Rivendare)

This was one of World of Warcraft’s most-coveted mounts for a very long time. To some players - myself included - it still is.

The blue-and-purple-clad skeletal horse is remarkably rare. It may not look too different from the other Undead mounts offered in WoW, but it’s just special enough to stand out from the rest of the pack.

6) Sinrunner Blanchy

Available in-game: Yes (Shadowlands secret mount quest)

To be completely frank, I didn’t know Sinrunner Blanchy even existed until I began writing this list. As I was going through a collection of mounts, the blood mist of Blanchy really won me over.

The only downside is that I’ll have to go back through Shadowlands content to get it. There’s something magical about this horse that looks like it’s made entirely out of blood while still being relatively ethereal. It’s a must-have, for sure.

5) Glacial Tidestorm

Available in-game: Yes (Battle of Dazar’Alor - Jaina Proudmoore)

I’ve seen a few elemental mounts in World of Warcraft as well, but I think Jaina Proudmoore’s is the coolest one. A titanic water elemental, you ride astride this massive force of nature upon summoning it.

The design might seem simple, but I love the color usage and the knowledge that I’m using Jaina Proudmoore’s mighty elemental as a steed.

4) Spectral Tiger

Available in-game: No (Be prepared to spend $6K+ USD on eBay)

I hesitated to put the Spectral Tiger on this World of Warcraft list because it is a mount you can only get via the WoW TCG or perhaps the Black Market in-game.

It’s going to cost anywhere from 4-6K USD, perhaps more. But it is a gorgeous, white, ethereal tiger. It’s certainly one of the most gorgeous mounts in the game and, again, is certainly a status symbol.

3) Headless Horseman’s Mount

Available in-game: Yes (Only during Hallow’s End event)

Sometimes, simplicity makes something cool. The headless horseman’s mount only comes around once a year, during Hallow’s End. A sinister-looking black horse, this mount also has felfire hooves.

As it tracks across the skies, you see a little series of brief, glowing green hoofprints where it stood previously. It’s easily one of the best steeds in World of Warcraft’s history.

2) Black Qiraji Battle Tank

Available in-game: No

Perhaps the ultimate status-symbol mount in World of Warcraft, it’s the Black Qiraji Battle Tank. It was only available during the opening of the Ahn Qiraji Gates in Vanilla World of Warcraft. It was briefly available a second time, but only on the WoW Classic Servers.

While several colors of Qiraji Tank exist, only the black one could be ridden outside of AQ40 - exempting the Archaeology mount. The black, spindly-legged monster can no longer be found in-game unless you already have one.

1) Invincible’s Reigns

Available in-game: Yes (Icecrown Citadel 25M Heroic - The Lich King)

While this mount has the same rarity as many other drops in World of Warcraft, Invincible is easily the coolest mount in the game. When it takes to the skies and unfurls wings, the spectral steed just stands out as the most visually stunning steed in WoW. It’s truly a horse suitable for the Lich King himself.

Thousands of players run their alts through ICC25H each week just for a shot at this beautiful prize. However, it is incredibly rare, so few players wind up adding one to their collection.

This is only a handful of the best mounts in World of Warcraft. What defines one as the coolest surely varies from player to player. Hopefully, you have some of these in your collection or can find one throughout your adventures.