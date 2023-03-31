World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Amazon Prime Gaming rewards - All April rewards, how to claim, and more

Amazon Prime Gaming brought an exciting reward for World of Warcraft fans for April 2023. Blizzard Games is no stranger to giving away rewards to their players, and this one’s incredibly rare. Although additional rewards may be distributed throughout April 2023, currently, there’s only one loot drop that WoW players can unlock by being a member of Amazon’s paid subscription service.

In the past, rare, no-longer-obtainable mounts have been offered for watching Twitch or subscribing to Amazon Prime Gaming, and this one is no different. The current reward can only be found by players who have spent money on the digital World of Warcraft card game or have had a friend gift them the loot card in question.

What rewards are available for Amazon Prime Gaming members in World of Warcraft?

The April 2023 Amazon Prime Gaming reward for World of Warcraft players right now is the Big Battle Bear. Besides going through this digital rewards program, the only way to unlock it is by the loot card, The Red Bearon. Players who previously unlocked it had to go to Landro Longshot in Booty Bay to claim their reward. It’s significantly easier to do so now.

To claim the Big Battle Bear, link your Battle.net account to your Amazon Prime Gaming account and click “Claim your loot.” From there, you can log into World of Warcraft and visit the transmog vendor in the capital city to claim the bear.

This mount also counts towards your mount collection achievements, such as Mountain o’ Mounts. This bear is royal purple-colored fur and cannot fly. You no longer have to spend real money to unlock it, at least for April. When this promo ends, the only way to get the card will be to spend real money on third-party markets.

The value of the Big Battle Bear in World of Warcraft ranges from $400 to $500, so it’s a particularly valuable mount in Blizzard’s MMO. If you haven’t connected your WoW account with Amazon Prime Gaming, here are the steps you need to take.

How to connect your accounts

Log into your Prime account

Visit the Prime Gaming website

Click your profile in the top right corner

Click Manage Twitch Accounts

Add your Twitch account details and click Link Account

From here, you just need to go to the Prime Gaming Rewards page, log in, verify your account, and click “Claim Your Loot” in the Games and Loot section of the website. All you have left to do is to log into World of Warcraft, visit a transmog vendor, and claim the Big Battle Bear.

Other rewards may be available later, but now, this is the only Amazon Prime Gaming loot reward for WoW players. The reward is available starting today until April 27, 2023.

