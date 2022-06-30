How to redeem World of Warcraft’s Prime Gaming rewards, featuring Hood of Hungering Darkness, and more

Long-time World of Warcraft fans will once again be able to get their hands on three new cosmetic helmets that Blizzard benched long ago.

Initially released in 2013, the helmets that featured the themes of fire, darkness, and winter were once cosmetic upgrades exclusive to the in-game shop. However, six years after their release, the items were retired from there and archived in the "See You Later Bundle."

Prime Gaming @primegaming



Grab it amzn.to/3y2qE2z Whether you're Horde or Alliance in World of @Warcraft , you can get the Jewel of the Firelord Head-Slot Transmog NOW ⚔️Grab it Whether you're Horde or Alliance in World of @Warcraft, you can get the Jewel of the Firelord Head-Slot Transmog NOW ⚔️✨Grab it 👉 amzn.to/3y2qE2z https://t.co/ClW1YYTXQr

Fortunately, for long-standing fans, the Jewel of the Firelord, Hood of Hungering Darkness, and Crown of the Eternal Winter will be returning to the game, however, as a form of Amazon Prime Gaming drops.

World of Warcraft has recently partnered with Amazon Prime Gaming rewarding Cosmetic Helms and other collectible rewards for players. Today's guide will therefore go over how players can get their hands on all the rewards available through the Prime Gaming partnership.

Obtaining World of Warcraft Prime Gaming rewards

It was back in March of 2022 when Blizzard first announced the partnership with Prime Gaming and revealed that some of their bigger titles like Overwatch 2, Hearthstone, and World of Warcraft would be getting their own reward drops.

Three months since the announcement, players are finally getting a chance to redeem the drops. However, the first drop that World of Warcraft fans will be able to get their hands on is the Jewel of Firelord. The remaining two helmets will be made available at a much later date.

To be able to claim their first loot from Prime Gaming, players will be required to:

Create separate accounts on both Twitch and Prime gaming. It's the most elementary step of the process. Every player will be required to do it before they are eligible for obtaining Prime Gaming rewards in any of their favorite titles.

After making both the individual accounts, players will now need to link their Blizzard account to the one made on Twitch. To do so, fans must navigate their way to the Twitch Connections page in the settings menu, where they will find the Blizzard Battle.net section, where they will get the choice to select a region and log onto their Blizzard account.

Upon doing so, players must make their way to the Prime Gaming Rewards page for World of Warcraft. After logging into the account, they will be required to verify their Blizzard account, and only then will they be eligible to claim their loot.

After following all the steps, players can now get their hands on the helmet. All they will need to do is launch the Blizzard Battle.net on their PC and log in to their Blizzard account.

After doing so, they will be required to launch the game and visit the transmog vendor, who can be found in the capital city. By doing so, they will automatically be able to get their hands on the cosmetic item.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far