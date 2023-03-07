World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - How to begin the Shadowlands storyline and reach Oribos

For various reasons, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players may wish to return to the Shadowlands, revisit Oribos, or complete content from the last expansion. Some players simply come back and skip the previous expansion, and others might not have completed everything they wish to do.

No matter why, if you’re a World of Warcraft: Dragonflight player and want to revisit Shadowlands, here’s how to do it. There are plenty of mounts to unlock, brilliant cosmetics to collect, and achievements to unlock. There’s plenty to do in the previous expansion, and here’s how to get back there.

How to head back to the Shadowlands in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

If you are playing a character with access to the Shadowlands already, you can head to the portal room of Orgrimmar or Stormwind and teleport directly to Oribos. This is perhaps the easiest way to return and complete content you’ve missed out on.

If you’re a player that has already unlocked this content on a character in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and wants to go back as an alt, it’s incredibly easy. All you have to do is pick another one and head back to your capital. If you’re a Horde player, go to Orgrimmar, and as an Alliance player, head to Stormwind.

The quest will often pop up as you get closer to Darion Mograine at Grommash Hold or Stormwind Keep, respectively. This quest, “Shadowlands: A Chilling Summons,” pops up on your screen if you haven’t gone to the Shadowlands.

If it does not, go speak to Darion Mograine at one of these locations in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The game will then ask you if you want to play through the intro area again or if you want to skip it.

Frankly, it’s not worth completing it again, so skip it and head right to Oribos; however, if you have not done this before, you have no choice but to go through the introduction to the expansion.

Conversely, as a fresh character, you can also head to Chromie. Once again, you must return to your capital city in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, head to the Orgrimmar or Stormwind embassy and speak to Chromie. On doing so you will be given a wealth of storylines that you can play through.

You don’t have to play anything else first regarding storylines. Select “The Realms of Death” timeline, and it will put you on the path to heading to the Shadowlands. This will give you the “Shadowlands: A Chilling Summons” quest and take you to the underworld.

There are plenty of things to do in the underworld for those who missed content or weren’t strong enough to solo some of it. Players can unlock mounts like Spinemaw Gladechewer, Sinrunner Blanchy, the Arboreal Gulper frog mount, and many more.

Many players could be interested in some of the transmogs that drop across the expansion and could be easier to tackle with a few level 90 characters.

If you want to go to the previous expansion's content in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, all you have to do is tackle the simple introductory quest players will get upon arrival in their capital city, provided they haven’t already done it. Otherwise, you will likely have a portal to take you to the underworld city of Oribos.

